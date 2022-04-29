Carrie Underwood flaunts killer legs in Daisy Dukes

Carrie Underwood close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Carrie Underwood is flaunting her world-famous and rock-hard legs in the tiniest Daisy Dukes. The country singer, 39, is fresh from a leggy update for her 11 million+ Instagram followers, one showing her rehearsing and with a mic.

The Cry Pretty hitmaker is currently prepping for her Stagecoach appearance, and it looks like her Pre-Party Saturday night performance is already putting on a show.

Carrie Underwood stuns in leggy stage prep

Posting ahead of the weekend, Carrie showed how she gears up for her stage moments. The American Idol winner was photographed belting out a number all eyes closed and putting her all into it.

Carrie was on a raised indoor stage and backed by tons of equipment and crew. The blonde showcased her gym-honed legs in a light-wash and frayed pair of denim shorts, also sporting a dark blue and plaid shirt-jacket, plus super-cute and silver-studded booties in black leather.

Definitely showing the results of her workouts, the Fit52 founder also wore her long locks down around her shoulders, with a caption letting fans know what was going on.

“Getting ready to take on the desert! See you Saturday, @Stagecoach! If you can’t make it to the desert, watch us LIVE on @YouTube!” she wrote.

Stagecoach 2022 will also feature stars including Thomas Rhett and Eric Church. Underwood, meanwhile, is making headlines for releasing her new Denim & Rhinestones album, due June 10. The My Gift singer spoke out amid the release news, stating: “I feel like people are going to hear everything and [get] some warm fuzzies and hopefully it’ll just make people happy to listen to. It’s a very ‘sing into your hairbrush, in your house, in your room’ kind of album.”

Carrie Underwood dishes on ‘Ghost story’ track

One track, Ghost Story, has already been released, with Carrie explaining: “It just didn’t sound like anything else that’s on the radio right now. And I feel like it was a great first choice first single, because I feel like it’s enough of hopefully what people like about me. There’s some drama. It’s a cinematic song. It’s a great story song.”

Carrie is also enjoying her 2021-commenced Las Vegas Residency, joining stars including Britney Spears and Celine Dion in holding the prestigious tenure in Sin City. She further keeps busy with her CALIA by Carrie clothing line, Fit52 app, and husband Mike Fisher. The couple is parents to kids Jacob and Isaiah.