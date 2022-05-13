Carrie Underwood doubles down in Daisy Dukes

Carrie Underwood smiling close up. Pic credit: @carrieunderwood/Instagram

Carrie Underwood is doubling down on the Daisy Dukes action. The 39-year-old country star has been making headlines galore for rocking shredded Daisy Dukes at this year’s Stagecoach festival, and she’s back for more.

Flaunting her killer legs in an Instagram share last week, the Cry Pretty hitmaker sizzled as she showed off the results of her hardcore workouts, and fans are sending the thumbs-up.

Carrie Underwood wows with rock-hard legs in Daisy Dukes

Carrie updated her 11 million+ followers while belting out a number. The mom of two was performing at the iHeart Country Festival, hitting up Austin, TX and taking her rock-hard legs with her.

Stunning the camera as she cheered on a crowd, the American Idol OG showed off her figure in a light purple and tie-dye pair of frayed Daisy Dukes, pairing the leggy shorts with a matching top, plus a sleeveless denim jacket worn open.

Carrie also sported knee-high denim boots to match, with the country vibes strong as she rocked her long blonde hair down.

“Had so much fun tonight in #Austin at the @iheartcountry festival! What a lineup! Thanks for having us @iheartradio !!! 💜 #iHeartCountry2022,” she wrote.

The iHeart Country Festival this year also welcomed faces including Zac Brown Band, Maren Morris, Dustin Lynch, Jimmie Allen, Scotty McCreery, and Cody Johnson. On May 1, Carrie turned heads as she hiked up a leg while on stage with Guns ‘N Roses star Axl Rose, clearly ranking the moment as one of the highlights of her life. The CALIA founder shared photos from the night, writing:

“Best. Night. Of. My. Life!!! I am still freaking out!!! Thank you, Axl, for making this lifelong dream come true!!! You rocked that @stagecoach stage harder than anyone has ever rocked it before! ❤️🔥❤️🔥❤️🔥 #SweetChildOMine #ParadiseCity #AxlRose.”

Carrie Underwood is bringing Denim & Rhinestones next month

Underwood is herself making fresh music headlines, this as fans await the June 10 release of her Denim & Rhinestones album.

The EP has already released its Ghost Story track, with Carrie saying: “It just didn’t sound like anything else that’s on the radio right now,” per People.

“And I feel like it was a great first choice first single, because I feel like it’s enough of hopefully what people like about me. There’s some drama. It’s a cinematic song. It’s a great story song,” she added.