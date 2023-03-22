After a long couple of months, Carrie Underwood went out with a bang as she closed her Denim and Rhinestones Tour with one last show in Seattle.

The country singer started her tour back in October in South Carolina, and since then, Carrie has been performing nonstop.

With a jam-packed schedule, the blonde beauty made it to just about every state, performing in sold-out theaters around the United States.

Even after such a lengthy touring schedule, the performer still sported a huge smile as she sang her heart out at the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington.

More so, in a recent share, Carrie effortlessly lit up the room with just her presence alone as she smiled from ear to ear while glowing away in her glitzy ensemble.

Sign up for our newsletter!

As she did so, the singer gathered around her team as they posed for a picture, celebrating their last night on tour.

Carrie Underwood glistens and glows as she celebrates her last night out on tour

While Carrie and her band members gathered around for a champagne toast, everyone sported massive smiles while styling in all-black.

For her last night, the country singer donned a glitzy, tasseled tank top and coordinated it with a pair of high-waisted Daisy Dukes.

The Daisy Dukes looked incredible on Carrie, embellished with shimmery gems and a silver chain that fell along her leg.

Her hair was styled in long, voluminous waves while she rocked a full face of perfectly applied makeup.

In the end, this shot was the perfect encapsulation of the connection that the band shared on this incredible journey with one another.

The post was captioned, “Celebrating after our last show Friday night in Seattle – love these guys! 🥂 #DenimAndRhinestonesTour #PinkChampagne 💜💎.”

Carrie Underwood shares workout routine from her new Fit52 fitness app

When the sensational singer isn’t busy performing for millions of fans, Carrie is instead busy working toward growing her new fitness app.

In another recent post, Carrie shared a unique workout routine now available on her new Fit52 fitness app.

The singer launched this awesome app with the sole mission of finding the best tools to help support individuals with their wellness journey.

Fit52 is a monthly series featuring routines, recipes, and rhythms that motivate members to stay on the right path.

The app has had much success with the help of Carrie’s trainer Eve Overland and certified nutritionist, Cara Clark.

However, for this particular post, the singer shared a specialized leg workout that fans can do in the comfort of their own home.

Carrie shared four different exercises that were primarily focused on building stronger legs.

As she did so, the blonde beauty sported a pewter tank top and a pair of bright white athletic pants.

She added a pair of white sneakers and threw her hair back into a ponytail.

The post was captioned, “A Flash Fit is my favorite way to add a little extra credit to my workouts. If you haven’t tried @fit52, check out the link in the bio!.”

Fans can now head to Fit52’s website to learn more about the app and all the features that it provides for its clients.