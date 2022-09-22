Carol Alt, 61, shows off supermodel body in white dress with thigh-high slit

Carol Alt, 61, showed off her supermodel body in a white dress with a thigh-high slit. Pic Credit: ©ImageCollect.com/John Nacion/StarMaxWorldwide

Carol Alt, 61, showed off her supermodel body in a stunning white dress while attending a fashion show. Carol is an accomplished fashion model, actress, and author.

The long white dress featured sleeves that reached the model’s elbows, a large white belt with embellishments around her waist that complimented her supermodel figure, and a collar with a low neckline. As she walked at the event, Carol looked sophisticated and timeless, and the dress flowed around her.

Carol rocked the thigh-high slit in her dress and showed off her long, lean legs as they poked through. Carol exited the car leg first, in an exciting and inspiring display of fashion and beauty.

The model’s long and luscious brown hair fell in curly locks past her shoulders. She wore oversized sunglasses to protect her eyes and to give her an even more glamorous look.

Carol completed her look with beautiful gold heels that elongated her already-long legs and a small matching purse that she threw over her shoulder with ease and confidence. The model’s look was stunning and perfect for Zang Toi’s fashion show.

The 61-year-old model and actress posted the video of her look on Instagram with the caption, “Went to @zangtoi Fashion Show, another great one I must say, and had a blast.”

Carol Alt spoke up about harassment

Carol shared with Daily Mail that she experienced a large amount of harassment in the ’80s and was hit on by much older men trying to lure her into photo shoots.

It got to the point that she had to contact her agency to ask for advice. “The best advice my agency ever gave me was have the person call us. If they are legit they will call and you get the job. If they are not legit, they will never call,” Carol said.

Carol went on to say, “I was always smart because if the agency sent you on an early morning to meet a producer, I always brought a girlfriend to stand outside the door.”

Carol Alt has published many books on healthy living

While Carol has had much success as a model and actress, she is also a health and wellness enthusiast and has published many books on this topic. Her most recent book, A Healthy You, was published in 2018.

A Healthy You offers alternative advice to better one’s health through diet, fitness, beauty, and graceful aging techniques. Carol used advice from doctors, fitness experts, and more in the book and promised that the methods really do work.

The supermodel certainly looks young, even at 61, and her healthy lifestyle may have something to do with it.