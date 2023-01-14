Carmen Electra showed love to her fans by sharing a throwback picture of a festive Friday the 13th moment. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/S_Bukley

Carmen Electra has shown love for scary films and spooky things throughout the years, and she rang in her Friday the 13th with a bikini picture to celebrate.

The 50-year-old beauty shared the gorgeous two-piece shot on her social media, where she has been known to post throwback shots.

The Baywatch alum shared her latest throwback with her 1.4 million Instagram followers as she celebrated a spooky and superstitious date.

The post showed Carmen standing with her arms raised and an arched back with a brown bikini. The two-piece had horizontal stripes on the tops and bottoms, with a stringy style and material that looked breathable.

Carmen’s hair was voluminous, with her light brown hair in curls that cascaded down her back.

The Scary Movie actress rocked her signature soft-glam makeup with smoky eyes, bronzed cheeks, and glossy lips. She posed with her mouth slightly ajar and her pearly white teeth visible.

Carmen’s caption read, “happy friday the 13th #linkinbio #tgif #fridaythe13th #friday.”

Behind Carmen, bright red skies provided an eery vibe to the image.

Carmen Electra talks scary movies

Carmen starred in Scary Movie, so her decision to commemorate Friday the 13th made a lot of sense.

As she told Entertainment Weekly, her love for scary movies went way back to childhood. The actress revealed that her mother played a key role in her passion for the genre.

Carmen said, “My mom loved scary movies, so she would make popcorn and say, ‘We’re watching a scary movie tonight!” And I’d go, “Oh my God, noooo.'”

Carmen also revealed her favorite scary movies, selecting two classics.

She continued, “I have to go back to the days of Amityville Horror and The Exorcist. Seeing those movies as a little girl just terrified me.”

Scary movies certainly have the ability to make the heart beat faster with thrills and chills.

But Carmen has other cardio activities to keep her heart health in optimal condition.

Carmen Electra’s workout favorites

Carmen has shown that she takes care of her body.

A source told HollywoodLife that Carmen loves cardio and that “she’s into anything that really helps work up a sweat.”

The actress reportedly keeps things simple when exercising.

The same source told the publication that Carmen started her workout with 30 minutes on the treadmill or exercise bike. After she did her half hour of cardio, she focused on squats or sit-ups, working her abs or glutes.

At 50, Carmen looks better than ever, and fans are here for it.