Carmen Electra wet ‘n wild in weekend bikini

Carmen Electra smiling up close. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Carmen Electra is showing off her jaw-dropping figure in a skimpy bikini as she gets a little wet ‘n wild for the weekend.

The Ohio-born actress and model has made headlines galore for turning 50 this year, and it looks like she isn’t showing signs of slowing down.

Posting on Instagram this weekend, Carmen sizzled in an extra spicy bikini snap, one injecting plenty of neon energy as she enjoyed a pool setting with sparkly floaties.

The Baywatch star, born Tara Leigh Patrick, posed with dramatic eye makeup as she drew attention to her curves, also going jazzy with sparkly decor nearby.

Posing in a neon green bikini with pink piping, Carmen showed off her curves and gym-honed waistline, wearing her hair damp and down. She added in a full face of makeup and parted lips while upping the ante and seemingly throwing herself a solo pool party.

In a caption, Carmen shouted out her glam team, writing: “Saturday vibesss 💗💚 catch me by the poolside 💋 @prestonmakeup #linkinbio #neon #swim #saturday #saturdayvibes.”

Carmen turns heads as she shows off her good looks, with posts often coming as throwbacks. Earlier this year, Carmen honored mogul Kim Kardashian as the 41-year-old SKIMS founder donned a near-identical dress to one Carmen had worn on the red carpet back in the 1990s.

Carmen Electra honors Kim Kardashian with dress snap

Posting side-by-side photos of herself and Kim in the looks, Carmen shouted out the billionaire, writing, “I still have this dress I wore to the mtv movie awards in the 90’s 💋 @kimkardashian remade this designer dress and I think it’s flattering not a completion ! I think it’s cool 🤘🏼 shouting out love to the ladies always have !!!!!!!!”

While Carmen had a party days reputation during her brief marriage to NBA player Dennis Rodman, the model seems to have toned it down in more recent years.

Carmen Electra reveals lifestyle wellness rule

When speaking to The Cut about lifestyle mentalities and rules she sets for herself, Carmen revealed a rule limiting her screen time, plus one that ensures she stays hydrated.

“I turn off my phone at night because you have to have boundaries. Sleep is very important, especially when you start working. I made it a rule that I have to drink two bottles of water before I start my day,” she said.