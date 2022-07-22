Carmen Electra wet n’ wild in sheer wet shirt

Carmen Electra smiles close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/S_Bukley

Carmen Electra is delivering major heat while splashing about waters as she shows some chest and enters throwback mode.

The Baywatch bombshell, 50, continues to thrill her 1 million+ Instagram followers, and she upped the ante in her Thursday Instagram Stories as she thrashed around in a wet and see-through shirt.

Reposting in video mode and from a fan account, the blonde shared the “inspiration icon” caption thrown out by the fan, also offering her followers something to look at.

Footage showed Carmen whipping her hair around in white lingerie while outdoors to begin with – fans didn’t wait long, though, as Carmen returned in a mash-up of videos from her dancer days before delivering an extra spicy wet shirt look.

Here, Carmen was seen emerging from a swimming pool while in a red-and-white sports shirt with a “4” on the front.

Braving a braless finish as she went sheer, the Ohio native showed off her assets and her soaking wet hair before placing both hands to her head as she recovered from her underwater swim. “Diosa,” the fan had written, which translates to “Goddess” in Spanish.

Carmen Electra recalls Baywatch audition with David Hasselhoff

Carmen starred on hit TV series Baywatch from 1997 to 1998, also returning for the franchise’s 2003 movie. Recalling her audition as she spoke to People in 2017, the actress revealed:

“I walked in, I knew I was going to read dialogue, so I had my scene ready. David Hasselhoff was in the room with the producers,” adding:

“The reading went well. After that they said, okay, here’s a red bathing suit. Go try it on and come back into the room. And to be honest with you, I had no idea, because I was wearing like leggings when I went to the audition. And I didn’t shave my legs that morning. I had no idea. I’m like, oh my God, I’m so embarrassed!”

Carmen Electra joins OnlyFans at 50

Electra continued: “But I did it. I really wanted to be on the show. I grew up watching it. Number one show in the world. So I went in, put on the red suit. It’s practically a G-string. My legs weren’t that hairy where you could notice, but I would have liked to have shaved my legs.”

In 2022, Carmen is making headlines for joining adult platform OnlyFans at the age of 50. She deemed the decision a liberating one. Also on the platform are actress Bella Thorne and reality star Larsa Pippen.