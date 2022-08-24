Carmen Electra smiles close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Carmen Electra is making sure her popularity stays on the up as she gets busy on TikTok.

The model and actress is already a hit on both Instagram and Twitter, and her fanbase over on rival platform TikTok is building up.

Sharing a video this week, the 50-year-old sizzled as she joked with fans that it “cost a billion to look this good.”

Showing off from a bed with white linens, Carmen filmed herself at various angles, wearing a white unbuttoned Oxford shirt and revealing a nude-colored bra beneath.

Carmen, born Tara Leigh Patrick, also toyed with her tousled blonde hair as she smiled and rocked a glossy lip as she went from standing to lying down on her side.

The blonde used Beyonce music to accompany her post, also shouting out the Renaissance singer in hashtags. Carmen boasts over 12,000 TikTok followers, although her IG fanbase is much higher and sits at over 1 million.

Carmen is proof that 50 is fabulous and that you can stay super famous decades after the show you starred on ended – Carmen was only on Baywatch from 1997 to 1998.

Carmen Electra confirms she wants zero regrets

In 2016, Carmen opened up to The Cut, talking about her career, mentality, lifestyle, and diet.

“I used to worry myself so much where I didn’t sleep or I didn’t take care of myself, but when I looked back it was meaningless. I look back and think about things that I’ve missed, being happy because I was so worried about something silly. I don’t want to look back at things with regrets,” she revealed.

“As a woman I know it’s hard to be heard. I want people to understand that when I say no, it’s not because I don’t love you. That’s been a huge misconception with me. If I’m not constantly available or constantly co-dependent with someone, they feel like I’m being selfish or that I’m rejecting them and that’s not the case at all,” she added.

Carmen Electra sizzles in weekend swimsuit look

Fans definitely dug Carmen’s Monday post.

Kicking up her legs from an egg chair two days ago, Carmen sizzled in a floral-print bathing suit and high heels, showing off her killer legs and writing that she was “ending the weekend off right!”

Carmen even invited fans to get close and “chat” via a link in her bio.