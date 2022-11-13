Model and actress Carmen Electra shared a series of stunning pictures in a white two-piece. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/MJT/AdMedia

The weather may have dropped in many cities, but actress Carmen Electra is keeping temperatures rising.

The model shared a series of photos from a recent swimsuit shoot to celebrate the weekend.

Carmen is no stranger to swimsuit modeling.

She recently shared a throwback Baywatch post in her classic red swimsuit to celebrate Veteran’s Day.

For her latest beach look, Carmen was a vision in white.

She stunned in an all-white two-piece swimsuit that showed off her toned abs and stomach.

Carmen Electra electrifies in a white bikini

In the first two pictures, Carmen posed on a chair and modeled the white bathing suit for the camera. The bikini featured a subtle textured white fern pattern on it.

Her blue eyes stared into the camera as she leaned back and offered a smile in the second image.

The Baywatch star had her partly wet hair down in beachy waves. She looked stunning in the string bikini as she blew a kiss to the camera in one of the shots.

In another picture from the series, Carmen stood and posed in front of a white wall, framing her face by extending both of her hands out for a dramatic action shot.

In the following image, she glanced down behind her as her perfectly messy hair blew in the wind.

Carmen kept her makeup natural and minimal for the photoshoot.

The former Pussycat Dolls dancer’s steamy post was well-received by her 1.4 million Instagram followers and attained over 43k likes and many praiseworthy comments.

Carmen stays ageless with her skincare line

There’s no denying that the 50-year-old looks just as good now as she did when she first started modeling. The former Playboy star still glows in all of her pictures, and her skin has barely aged.

Carmen has her own skincare line, GoGo, that she regularly uses to maintain her youthful appearance.

GOGO Skincare consists of a three-step routine, including two serums and a nourishing moisturizer. The skincare line is all vegan and cruelty-free.

The successful model and actress is also an advocate of clean eating. She stresses the importance of taking care of your skin, starting from the inside out by eating a healthy diet.

Carmen’s health and beauty routines have clearly kept her one of Hollywood’s most sizzling stars for decades.