Carmen Electra dazzles in new photo set.

Carmen Electra is a master of making people around the world gasp in unison over her jaw-dropping photos, and she’s done it again in a thigh-skimming miniskirt.

The Ohio native arched her back into a perfect model pose, wearing a skintight white tank top and shimmery miniskirt.

She covered her eyes with a pair of chic black sunglasses and left her thick, straight tresses to cascade over one shoulder.

In the second photo, Carmen could be seen holding both hands up by her throat, showing off flawlessly manicured fingers in yet another stunning pose.

Beyond her beautiful face and insane body, Carmen also just so happens to be equipped with a pretty unbelievable resume as an actress, model, singer, and media personality.

She captioned the saucy snap, “she makes it look easy, ’cause she’s got it 🖤 #blackandwhite #beyonce #purehoney #editorial #monday #mondaymotivation.”

Carmen Electra got cozy in silk robe for Nu Image Medical promotion

Anyone who regularly visits Carmen’s page knows she’s a proud ambassador for Nu Image Medical, an online company specializing in weight loss, hormone replacement, and sexual health.

The Baywatch star recently took to the gram with a steamy video that showed her eating a bowl of ice cream in a silk robe while promoting a product.

Carmen’s makeup was a stroke of smokey-eyed genius with a hint of gloss slicked across her lips.

Her 1.4M followers are regularly treated to content advertising Nu Image Medical, and if it’s good enough for Carmen, it’s good enough for the rest of the world!

Of course, she tagged the brand in the caption and included a personal discount code for her followers.

Carmen Electra sizzled in skintight floral print skirt while fixing vintage car

Carmen just has a way with photos, doesn’t she?

For example, the 50-year-old bombshell was caught earlier this month under the hood of a vintage car wearing a skintight floral-printed skirt and revealing white top.

She styled her silky blonde locks in classic, old Hollywood waves and added a punchy red lip as the cherry on top of the look.

She quipped in the caption, “don’t forget to check under the hood!”

Carmen Electra is one of the most recognizable names in Hollywood, but as someone who basically grew up in the entertainment industry, she’s been through her fair share of struggles.

In her own words, “Now, the business has changed a lot, in many ways. Most people can see that… But I started when I was five years old, and I was doing commercials and print work and dance after that — it was like going to college when you’re nine years old. Sometimes I see nine-year-olds now and I’m like, ‘whoa, how did we handle that?’ But it was kind of a ‘grow-up-fast’ thing.”