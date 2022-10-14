Carmen Electra debuts a stunning dress for her latest editorial cover. Pic credit. ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Red is clearly Carmen Electra’s color. She was seen in a gorgeous red dress as she posed for her latest editorial cover.

Carmen posed in a red mini-dress in front of a rich orange backdrop. What made this particular outfit stand out from the rest was it was covered in beautiful roses.

The whole dress was held together with a velvet strap to create a halter neckline. Her shoes were a pair of dainty clear heels to complete the look.

To keep the romantic feeling of the outfit, she paired it with short, red gloves. Over her gloves, she wore silver statement rings on both hands.

The Baywatch actress wore her blonde hair in big, beachy waves. For her makeup, she went for a sultry look with a smokey eye, deep contour, and pink lipstick.

In her cover story for Alpha magazine, she spoke about her time in Hollywood, starring in Baywatch, and taking back control of her career.

Carmen Electra is proud of her Baywatch days

Carmen posted a gorgeous selfie while posing by her California Pool. She sported a yellow V-neck swimsuit for her day in the sun. The one-piece was an homage to her Baywatch days with its revealing high-cut bikini line. She paired her swimwear with thick strappy shoes with a clear chunky heel.

To accessorize, she wore large dark sunglass glasses with a tortoiseshell pattern on the rim. She wore her blonde hair with long beach waves to stay on theme with the photo.

The Epic Movie actress took to Instagram to let it be known that this yellow outfit was actually one of her Baywatch outfits. Carmen joined the cast in 1997 for one season as the character Lani McKenzie, an aspiring dancer. When speaking to People Magazine, she told the publication that she had a “really, really fun” time while working with the show.

Carmen Electra would potentially be in a reboot for Baywatch

Despite her short time on the show, Carmen is on board for a Baywatch reboot if it was ever picked up. When asked by People Magazine about whether the show should be back on television, The Scary Movie actress was all for it.

“I think they should bring Baywatch back,” she said, adding, “Because it was a show that people would learn how to give CPR … and plus, it was sexy. Come on, it was sexy. But it did have that element to it — and such a following.

To this day she still has her iconic bathing suit from the show.