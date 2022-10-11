Carmen Electra stuns in plunging undies while on her knees

Carmen Electra looks stunning in her lingerie while on her knees. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/RE/Westcom/StarMaxWorldwide

Carmen Electra looked drop-dead-gorgeous as she seductively posed for the camera while wearing nothing but white lacy lingerie.

The 50-year-old blonde bombshell showcased her hourglass figure and slender curves as she captured a jaw-dropping moment.

Electra has proven time and time again that she’s a multi-skilled celebrity, as she’s had success in numerous career fields throughout the decades.

Electra has demonstrated her skillset as an actress, model, singer, and media personality.

However, recently, the star has turned many heads while she has been actively modeling and uploading photos of herself to her Instagram while sharing the fun with her 1.4 million followers.

Electra sure has made modeling look effortless, as she’s known to be an expert when it comes to striking a pose for the camera.

Carmen Electra gets on her knees and strikes a pose

In her most recent Instagram post, Electra posed seductively on her knees while showing a little skin.

The star was wearing an all-white lace lingerie set as she sat on her bed. She wore a low-cut, busty corset on the top, which hugged her torso perfectly and showed off her slender waistline.

She then accessorized with a pretty silver necklace that hung low on her chest and paired it with some dainty silver earrings.

Electra’s hair was dyed brown and lightly pulled back into a ponytail while she let a couple of pieces of her bangs naturally flow in front of her face.

She completed her sexy look by wearing light, complimentary makeup. She wore a shimmery black cream eyeshadow along her lid, a slightly bronzed cheek, and her light pink glossy lip.

She tilted her head to the side as she sat in a bright, red-colored room which made her white lingerie set pop even more.

She captioned the photo, “i’ve been waiting for you! ❣️ #linkinbio#onmyknees #letstalk.”

Carmen Electra revealed herself to be one hot vampire

Even though vampires typically run cold, Electra posted a picture of herself as a vampire that showed her to be sizzling hot.

The star uploaded another sexy picture to her Instagram that showed her to be a mix of a vampire and an elf-like figure.

Electra’s hair was pinned straight while her pointed ears stuck right out. Her eyes were bright yellow as they fiercely glowed amongst the darkness behind her.