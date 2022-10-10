Carmen Electra stuns in her undies for this epic throwback

Carmen Electra looked sensational in a daring pic. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Izumi Hasegawa/HollywoodNewsWire.co

Carmen Electra reminded her fans of her heyday physique with a stunning throwback pic in her undies.

The gorgeous actress regularly sizzles in snaps that show she still has fabulous curves and toned abs.

But it was a pic from yesteryear that set pulses racing this time.

In the snap, Carmen posed in lacy white underwear while smoothing her hair back with her hands.

Her daring ensemble fully showcased the figure that saw Carmen find fame in hits like Baywatch and Scary Movie.

And the pic, posted to Instagram, was sure to be a hit with her 1.4 million followers.

Pic credit: @carmenelectra/Instagram

Carmen Electra on Baywatch reboot

Carmen first found fame in the 90s when she played lifeguard Lani McKenzie in the smash hit TV show Baywatch.

Her role led to her being hugely in demand for modeling shoots and other acting parts.

When asked recently if she would like to join a revival of the show, Carmen said, “I absolutely would.”

But she said she’d like to play a slightly different character, allowing her to spend less time getting cold and wet.

Quizzed about the show on Access Daily, Carmen said, “I definitely won’t go in the water as much. I would rather be sort of a captain because the captain never really had to go in the water.”

She added, “It’s freezing cold, and then if you have to reshoot a scene, they’ll bring out a hose and spray you down because you had to look like you’d just come out of the water. It was always freezing cold.”

She also revealed how the shoots really pushed the actors physically.

Carmen said, “I have so much respect for the entire cast. We had to do almost all of our own stunts. I was diving off of boats, tandem surfing, doing things that I never thought I would ever do.”

Carmen Electra still sizzles at 50

Carmen turned 50 in April, but she’s still in incredible shape and regularly posts temperature-raising snaps of herself in daring outfits.

Monsters and Critics told how she posted a racy Halloween snap, which featured her in a plunging green gown.

The sensational pic had Carmen arching her back in atmospheric lighting to fully show off the figure-hugging outfit.

We also told how she donned a skimpy, backless leather bodysuit as she urged followers to “play” on Instagram.

Carmen posed in front of a pool table and stared back sensuously at the camera in the pic.

And she captioned the provocative post, “After work, let’s play a game.”