Carmen Electra sizzled in another epic throwback pic as she bared some cleavage and sucked a cigar. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Carmen Electra just keeps proving that she has plenty of hidden throwback gems up her sleeve.

The 50-year-old beauty has been on a tear lately, sharing both recent and former snapshots of her epic outfit choices.

The ex-wife of both Dennis Rodman and Dave Navarro threw it back to the 90s with her latest share, giving fans some major nostalgia as she rocked a very velvety top and a hairstyle typical of the era.

Sporting a Rachel-from-Friends-style hairdo, with dark locks grazing her face in wisps of a layered and blown-out cut, Carmen pierced the screen with her stunning blue eyes as she gazed away from the camera.

The Scary Movie actress painted her lips in a shiny pink hue reminiscent of the time, with a golden foundation perfecting her features.

Carmen wore a plunging, light blue velvet top that showed off some skin on both her chest and bare shoulders and a chain-link purse strap was slung over one side.

Carmen Electra sucks on a cigar in plunging top

Carmen showed off some seriously long nails in the first of her two-part post. The curvy, white claws’ dramatic effect was only taken away by the surprising item the star gripped between her manicured fingers.

A long, thick cigar could be seen hanging from between her pointer and middle finger, seeming to be unlit but certainly adding to the ensemble’s shock appeal.

In the second of the two-photo share, Carmen went in for a close-up of her face, with the camera zooming in to show that her polish hue was more of a soft taupe than plain white.

Carmen held the cigar up to her painted lips, forming a small pout as her mouth curved around the end of the smoke with the item still looking to be fully intact.

“the boys, the girls, they all like carmen 💙,” she captioned the snaps before hashtagging the 90s, fashion, cigar, nostalgia, and throwback.

Carmen Electra sizzles in underwear throwback

The actress recently gave fans another throwback reminder as she kept up her online presence and reminded followers just how long she has been dominating the screen.

Sharing a still from what looked like a movie, Carmen could be seen giving her sexiest pose as she ran her fingers through her hair while wearing nothing but her undergarments.

Carmen sported a lacy white bra and matching underwear in the shot, letting fans see that she has hardly aged a day since.