Carmen Electra stuns in busty black and white dress

Carmen Electra is adding a sexy twist to a chic ensemble with a plunging neckline. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Carmen Electra knows how to keep it classy and sassy simultaneously; her latest share is proof.

The gorgeous Baywatch alum posted to her Instagram page, where she has 1.4 million followers, accustomed to seeing the actress in states of undress.

The pictures also come as Carmen is reclaiming her name and likeness and taking matters into her own hands.

The latest carousel featured two photos of the actress, both in black-and-white.

Carmen showed skin via a plunging neckline, but her beauty shined through in the editorial snaps.

She promoted her personal site while titillating fans with the view.

The first picture showed Carmen with a hand over her face as her black-lined eyes stared intensely at the camera.

Carmen Electra goes editorial in black-and-white shots

She wore black and white houndstooth with a plunging neckline and dramatic sleeves.

Carmen’s midi dress featured an oversized fabric around the waist and a thigh-high slit.

The second shot featured Carmen on a black stool with her shadow appearing behind her to her left and right. Her long blonde hair was straight and in a center part, falling past her waist.

She rested her legs on each side of the stool and her forearm on one thigh as she stared at the camera and offered her best modeling pose.

Her caption read, “i got my eyes on you 👀❣️ #editorial #blackandwhite #linkinbio.”

Carmen hides her like count, but it’s fair to assume that she received more than a few likes for the post.

Carmen Electra takes control of her image

As a famous face with gorgeous looks, it is no surprise that people want to use Carmen’s image to promote business ventures.

Unfortunately for Carmen, people used her pictures without permission, profiting off her name and likeness with no benefit to her.

She told People in May about reclaiming her power and suing those who committed such crimes.

She explained, “People are going to do what they want to do anyway with your photos, you might as well be in control of them and follow what you feel like doing inside.”

Carmen shared, “It does feel really good to stand up for yourself. I think what we’re going through now is people are finally standing up for themselves and who they are.” She added: “It’s not always easy to do, but I do respect people that can stand up for who they are and be honest about it.”

2022 is the year of Carmen taking control of her name and likeness.