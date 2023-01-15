Carmen Electra sizzles in a brown crop top and bikini bottoms for her latest photo share. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/MJT/AdMedia

Carmen Electra is in tune with nature in her latest gorgeous photos as she manages to look more glamorous than ever in earth tones while spending some time outside.

The first photo in a set shared several hours apart features the Scary Movie star kicked back across a log as she stretches back with one hand in her hair and the other resting at the top of her right hip.

Carmen, whose real name is Tara Leigh Patrick, wore a tiny brown crop top that featured sheer stripes in the same hue and came together at her bust with a hand-tied knot.

Her string bikini bottoms match the top, though only a part of the material and a string were showing due to the angle of the photo.

Carmen rested her right foot on the ground with a pointed toe while her left leg was bent so that her foot came down near the end of the log.

She captioned the sultry photo with a question, asking fans, “will u lay with me” followed by a heart emoji.

The second photo, which easily comes in as one of Carmen’s hottest photos of 2023, was shared 10 hours after the first, Carmen is sitting up. She’s still wearing the same brown and sheer striped crop top and matching bikini bottoms as she gazes intensely at the camera.

Still sitting atop the log, Carmen crossed her arms and bent her knees with her toes pointed as she struck a demure pose.

How Tara Leigh Patrick became Carmen Electra

Though we know her as Carmen Electra and probably don’t even think about her real name, Tara Leigh Patrick, that wasn’t always the case.

It turns out that Carmen got her famous name from none other than Prince. And she’s explained how the two crossed paths in a fateful meetup that helped put Carmen, who famously played Lani Mackenzie on Baywatch, on the map.

“I auditioned for an all girl group that he was putting together and he ended up signing me to his label Paisley Park,” Carmen told The Yo Show (via Yahoo). “After I danced for him he said, ‘You look like Electra. That should be your name.'”

She explained, “At first, I thought it sounded kinda like a superhero type of name, which actually it is. So I was hesitant, but it just sorta grew on me, and that’s it. I’m Electra now.”

But that doesn’t explain how she adopted the first name, Carmen. It turns out that was another Prince inspiration, as the pop legend decided not to add Carmen to his girl group, instead telling her that she needed to be a star in her own right.

Then, before discussing her stage name, and while she was still very much going by Tara, he wrote a song called Carmen on Top.

Carmen Electra is 50 and fine — Here’s how she maintains an amazing figure

Carmen Electra has spent decades as a dancer, and even though she turned 50 last year and is quickly coming up on her 51st birthday, Dave Navarro’s ex still looks as fit as ever.

And it turns out Carmen isn’t strict regarding diet and exercise, choosing to listen to her body rather than force herself into a grueling fitness routine or a restrictive diet. One thing she never skimps on, though, is water.

Staying hydrated may just be Carmen’s biggest secret when it comes to staying in great shape because she told The Cut in an old interview that she drinks two glasses of water first thing before she even starts her day.

When it comes to food, Carmen doesn’t follow a restrictive diet and even confessed that she really likes sweets. Delish reported that she said, “I love my sweets: cookies and baked goods in bed. There’s something about it that’s really comforting.”

When she’s getting ready for a performance, Carmen admits that she’ll eat a lot cleaner, sticking to fruits and vegetables as a large part of her diet.

As far as her fitness routine, Carmen has been a dancer all her life and relies on that for most of her fitness. However, she did admit that she’ll hit the gym from time to time.