Carmen Electra pictured at The 8th Annual Fighters Only World Mixed Martial Arts Awards. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Raoul Gatchalian/StarMaxWorldwide

Carmen Electra proves she’s still got her Baywatch body in sizzling black lingerie. The 50-year-old model looks better than ever in a new photo.

Electra began glamour modeling in the 90s and remains popular with 1.4 million Instagram followers.

The singer and model shared the stunning snap posing on a bed by kneeling on a light brown duvet. She turned her face away from the camera as she posed in the lingerie.

In addition, she turned her hip to the side as she kneeled in a suggestive pose that would certainly set hearts racing.

Electra wore makeup to compliment her tanned skin and had long brunette hair straight flowing down to her chest.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“It’s #CyberMonday 💋 and i’m having my biggest sale yet! ❣️ you know where to find me, #linkinbio 😉” Electra wrote in the caption.

Carmen Electra turns the heat up for an Alexander Wang billboard

Carmen looked sensational in an Alexander Wang Billboard campaign ad, which she revealed last week.

In the caption, she promoted the brand’s pop-up store in Miami, writing, “Alexander Wang pop-up store in Miami is now open!”

In the photo, she lay on a grey bed branded with Alexander Wang prints and wore a matching string bikini with her hair in a fashionable updo.

The model looked radiant in the photo, which would undoubtedly catch the attention of bypassers.

Carmen Electra reveals the most memorable meal she had with Prince

Before rocketing to fame as a glamour model, Carmen worked with the late singer Prince who produced her debut album in 1993.

In a recent interview with Schön! Magazine, she was asked about her most memorable meal with the Purple Rain singer.

She recalled learning how to make tea during her time with the superstar singer.

“Memorable meal. Hmm. You know what? I think it’s just that I learned how to make tea with him… I remember he wanted me to make him tea. He said ‘chamomile,’ and it’s just the most simple thing you can ever make. It’s so simple. But I was, you know, 18 or 19 years old, and I had never made tea before, she said, continuing:

“He had these teas, and I was just in the kitchen like, ‘okay, which one is it?’ I was, like, shaking.”

Electra revealed that Prince enjoyed scrambled eggs and pancakes, adding that he taught her how to make them the way he liked.