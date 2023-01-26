While many celebrities are known for their seemingly-ageless looks, Carmen Electra keeps proving why she remains on top of that list.

The former Baywatch star, who will turn 51 in April, has continued to turn heads and send temperatures soaring long after her heyday as a television and film star.

As evidenced by her resurgence as a Hollywood It Girl within the last couple of years after Carmen learned the ways of the web and established herself as a hot social media icon, the beauty clearly knows how to stay relevant to the changing times.

Carmen’s latest post is no exception, as the star once again showed off her dazzling good looks and incredibly fit figure in a stunning ensemble.

Sitting back on one heel and an arched foot for a low pose, Carmen met the camera with a fierce gaze as she rocked a shiny, metallic gold two-piece.

The bikini’s top sported stringy ties that wrapped behind her neck and around her mid-back while two swatches of golden spandex angled down to complete the top.

The bottom half of her ensemble perfectly matched the upper part, reflecting the lights around her to create a mirror-like surface on the material.

While Carmen’s crouched position made it difficult to see the full design of the bottoms, a hip tie and a small cutout were visible at her waist and upper thigh area.

Metallic silver boots with heels adorned Carmen’s feet and lower legs, adding an element of extra pizzazz to her overall vibe.

The star kept her look minimal, wearing just gold hoop earrings for jewelry and adding her signature sweeps of eyeliner and mascara along her lashes and lids, with subtle pink lipstick giving a hint of color to her mouth.

Carmen’s caramel-tinted locks were left down and straight, with an unseen machine presumably giving the actress her tousled locks a wind-swept style.

Ensuring she remained the focal point of the snap, Carmen’s background was stark white, matching the glossy marble floor beneath her, while pale, manicured nails finished off her stunning photo.

Carmen seems to be enjoying her comeback phase, and the ex-wife of Dennis Rodman and Dave Navarro has certainly given her fans plenty of reasons to adore her.

As she keeps up with her bikini snaps into her fifties, followers may be interested to find out exactly how the superstar stays so trim.

Carmen Electra’s fitness secrets are spilled by an insider

According to Hollywood Life, a source close to Carmen opened up about exactly how the star stays looking as youthful as her Baywatch days, sharing that the actress doesn’t like to deny herself certain foods.

“Carmen doesn’t follow any kind of official diet,” the insider said, adding that “she would struggle way too much if she felt she was depriving herself.”

“She eats really clean though, and always starts off the day with some kind of superfoods smoothie that she makes with various different fruits, along with green leafy vegetables.”

The source also said Carmen keeps her carb intake to a minimum and largely stays away from processed food, much like the diet followed by Kristin Cavallari.

If the star does feel the need to munch on a heavier meal, she ensures that she spends extra time in the gym to work off the calories, but she also takes one day a week to cheat however she wants to so she doesn’t reach a breaking point with her plan.

According to the insider, Carmen enjoys a good sweat session to keep herself feeling and looking great, either hitting the treadmill for a run or attending her favorite dance class.

“Carmen is lucky in that she doesn’t gain weight easily, so it’s relatively easy for her to stay in shape,” the source said. “But that said, she still works hard to look as amazing as she does.”