Carmen Electra stunned in a skimpy outfit. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

It may be Monday, but Hollywood superstar Carmen Electra kicked the week off with a bang, showing off her famous figure in a carousel of showstopping photos.

The five-foot-three bombshell took to social media earlier today to give her 1.4 million followers some much-needed motivation for the week ahead.

Carmen posed, sitting backward in an old truck, wearing a super skimpy lingerie set with a barely-there white top.

As if staring straight into your soul, her blue eyes pierced the camera, and her long, voluminous locks bounced around her face.

She completed the ensemble with massive hoop earrings and knee-high white boots.

She captioned the motivational share, “let’s get through this week together! 😘🤍 #happymonday #mondaymotivation #goodmorning #monday.”

As to be expected, Carmen’s fans completely lost it over the steamy snaps, with many showing their adoration in the form of emojis and comments like, “Gorgeous as always 💛” and “I need your leg workout ASAP …Gorgeous ❤️🙌😍.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Pic credit: @carmenelectra/Instagram

Oh, and in case you missed it – Carmen also made everyone’s weekend with a series of jaw-dropping bikini photos.

Carmen Electra sent jaws to the floor with scandalous bikini photoshoot

Carmen really turned up the heat over the weekend, showing off her sun-kissed skin and sculpted physique in a tiny white lace bikini.

The 50-year-old beauty exuded confidence as she straddled a black chair and struck a few cheeky poses in front of a white wall.

She looked heavenly with natural curls and very little makeup for the angelic photo shoot.

Of course, Carmen always looks incredible, but she really appeared to be embracing her body and having fun in these photos.

Carmen posted the sexy snaps with the caption, “angel electra 🤍 happy saturday everyone! 💫 you know where to find me! #linkinbio 👈🏼.”

Carmen Electra sizzled in black lingerie to promote Nu Image Medical

There’s no shortage of steamy content on Carmen’s Instagram page, and she shared her secrets in a recent post wearing black lingerie.

The gorgeous performer showed off her toned physique in the little black number to promote Nu Image Medical, a company specializing in weight loss, hormone replacement, sexual health, and general wellness.

Accompanied by a sheer robe with fuzzy sleeves, the skintight black bodysuit hugged her womanly curves beautifully.

Carmen tagged the brand and added her discount code to the share, saying, “Cheers to a happier life! 🥂✨ Visit NuImageMedical.com today to discover pure confidence and happiness. Don’t take my word for it, try it yourself!”

Born in Sharonville, Ohio, there’s no denying that Carmen came from humble beginnings, but these days she’s enjoying a lavish life in the Hollywood Hills.