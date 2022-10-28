Carmen Electra was red hot as a superhero with white hair as the model shared a throwback in preparation for Halloween. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/F. Sadou/AdMedia

Carmen Electra was ready for Halloween and treated fans to a fabulous throwback featuring her take on a superhero.

The Baywatch alum posted for her 1.4 million Instagram followers and selected a costume she revealed as one of her favorites.

Loyal Carmen fans know that the actress has long been a fan of the spookiest holiday and has never hesitated to dress up for the occasion.

With Halloween right around the corner, Carmen has certainly piqued fans’ interest, who might wonder what or whom she will be this year.

Carmen shared three photos in the superhero costume, although the dark red and black colors suggest that she was an anti-hero.

Carmen’s costume was strapless with red, black, and gold, with the colors featured prominently throughout the look.

Carmen Electra’s Halloween superhero look

The first photo featured Carmen with one hand on her hip and the other carrying a dagger.

Carmen’s bustier had black flower petals on each bodice with gold lining each petal. The tip of each petal featured a bright red crystal, which perfectly matched her red tulle cape.

The garment was strapless with gold chains that connected to a red and gold neckpiece. The neckpiece complemented the large belt, which Carmen rocked around her hips with fishnet tights underneath and gold and black heels finishing the look.

The Scary Movie actress wore a white wig and a gorgeous headpiece with gold chains that fell past her eyes and decorated her face. The bombshell rocked a two-toned lip color with dark red outer corners and a bright red center. She also rocked smoky eyes and extra black liner, allowing her blue eyes to pop.

A swipe right showed Carmen making a devil horn gesture with her hand as she revealed long, dark black acrylics and rings on each finger. She posed in front of a spooky backdrop, with skeleton heads sitting on a table beside her.

Carmen took things to the pool table for the final shot as she lounged comfortably on the recreational furniture.

Carmen Electra is ‘Queen of Halloween’

Carmen Electra’s Halloween passion has been well-documented.

Earlier this month, she dubbed herself “Queen of Halloween,” in a spooky share

The Instagram post featured Carmen as she stood in front of a green background and struck a few poses.

Carmen revealed in the caption that she would be dressing up for Halloween.

With just a few days before the big day, Carmen’s costume remains a mystery.