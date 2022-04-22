Carmen Electra shows off appetite in bikini top

Carmen Electra smiles close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/XavierCollin/ImagePressAgency

Carmen Electra is showing she’s got a sweet tooth while flaunting her world-famous figure. The actress and model is fresh from celebrating her 50th birthday, and her latest Instagram share proved she’s more than fabulous at the big FIVE-OH.

Posting for her 1.3 million followers ahead of the weekend, the Baywatch alum wowed while in a skimpy bikini top and sheer skirt, showing off her killer sense of style and reminding fans of her healthy appetite.

Carmen Electra wows in birthday cake snap

Carmen, born Tara Leigh Patrick, posed indoors and showing off some luxury patisserie she’d been gifted. The photo, bringing in festive balloons, suggested a birthday party setting, and the birthday girl was all smiles.

Carmen featured by a circular white table adorned with flowers and gifts. The blonde posed for someone snapping her with their smartphone and next to a cream-filled and layered cake with flower decor on top. The star outfitted her fit frame in a see-through maxi skirt peeping black shorts beneath, also rocking a halterneck and patterned bikini top.

Wearing her long blonde locks down, the ageless beauty took to her caption, thanking the company responsible for her special cake.

“As the sun starts to come down to light up my edible floral masterpiece 🎂🌸 @crumbles__patisserie,” she wrote.

Carmen Electra knows good self-care

Carmen, who joined Baywatch in 1997, continues to make headlines decades after the beach-set series ended. She’s also been opening up on what life looks like for her now. In 2021, the Gogo skincare founder opened up to Be Kind & Co, stating:

“Self-care is more important now than ever and I think some women who haven’t prioritized it in the past are making space for it in their lives now, considering how difficult this year has been,” adding: “I think just carving out the time each day, however long you have, to do something for yourself is so important. Whether it’s soaking in the bath, reading a book, or doing your skincare routine, just try to find at least one thing a day you’re able to do for yourself.”

Carmen only starred on Baywatch until 1998, but she did return in 2003 for the franchise’s movie. She remains popular on Instagram and even boasts a healthy celebrity following not limited to socialite Paris Hilton, reality star Lisa Rinna, plus singer Demi Lovato.