Carmen Electra just brought back the feels as she celebrated the anniversary of MTV Spring Break.

The Scary Movie actress loves taking a walk down memory lane. She often shares posts from the past, with gorgeous photoshoots, iconic movie scenes, and other memorable moments.

And Carmen’s latest post was no exception.

As many MTV fans will remember, MTV Spring Break was a yearly special featuring debauchery and partying.

A jam-packed lineup of shows documented college students in scenic locales as they drank and had fun before heading back to school. Carmen played an integral role in the spring break fun, and her latest share provided insight as to why.

Carmen shared the memories with her 1.4 million followers, who rewarded her with comments and likes.

Carmen Electra shares MTV Spring Break throwback

The video began with Carmen wearing a tiny red top and Daisy Dukes while shaking to the beat. The theme song was appropriate, with American rapper Mystikal’s 2000 smash Shake Ya A**.

As the video continued, so did Carmen’s dancing as she connected with other young people on a platform in Mexico. Carmen’s figure was killer, and so were those dance moves in this demonstration of peak MTV content.

Carmen rocked aviator sunglasses, protecting her precious eyes from harmful UV rays. While moving to the beat, Carmen’s bouncy light brown tresses came along for the ride.

Carmen’s caption read, “happy #throwbackthursday ❣️ take me back to #springbreak in #cancun with #mtv plz! 💦 so much fun! #tb #tbt #throwback #mtvspringbreak #mexico #beachparty #party #beach.”

In Carmen’s caption, she expressed a desire to return to MTV Spring Break. She even tagged the entertainment network, and it looks like the next move is all Viacom.

Carmen has revealed that she loves cardio, so seeing her dance on spring break made all the sense in the world.

But when Carmen isn’t dancing, she finds other ways to keep trim.

Carmen Electra’s fitness faves

Carmen Electra has an enviable figure and has taken great care of her body.

A source spoke with HollywoodLife about Carmen’s exercise favorites.

Unlike some people, who hate running, Carmen can’t get enough cardio.

The source revealed that Carmen kept things simple when exercising but that “she’s into anything that really helps work up a sweat.”

In order to accomplish her goals, Carmen began her workout with 30 minutes on an exercise bike or treadmill. After warming up with cardio, she focused on sit-ups or squats, working out her abs or glutes.

At 50 years old, Carmen looks youthful and better than ever as her workout habits have stayed top-level.