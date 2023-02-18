Paris Hilton turned 42 years old today, and her longtime friend Carmen Electra was on hand to wish her a Happy Birthday.

Carmen threw it back to the early 2000s for her photo carousel on social media, showcasing some fun moments she and Paris have shared over the years.

On Instagram, Carmen posted four throwback photos of herself and Paris, featuring some of their most iconic moments together.

In the first slide, Carmen shared a pic from the 2004 MTV Movie Awards in which she and Paris shared a kiss on stage.

During the unforgettable moment, Snoop Dogg could be seen in the background, looking on as Paris and Carmen planted a smooch on each other’s lips. Carmen snagged the 2004 Best Kiss Award for her scene in Starsky and Hutch alongside Owen Wilson and Amy Smart.

Carmen included a few more photos of herself and Paris posing in front of photographers. The second slide saw Carmen cozied up to Paris for a photo with a fan.

The blonde beauties posed in another shot, each of them sporting glamourous ponytails and dangle earrings, as they smiled for the paparazzi at an event.

In one last image, Carmen flashed a peace sign for the cameras with a serious glare while Paris smiled with a tilted head for the adorable snap.

Carmen captioned her post, “happy birthday to the icon herself, @parishilton 👑💕 we’ll need to get together soon for a birthday kiss 💋 lol, love you babe! 🎂 #thatshot #happybirthdayparis #sliving.”

Over on her own Instagram, Paris acknowledged another trip around the sun with her throwback photo montage. The bubbly blonde shared some of her most iconic looks from the early 2000s, paying homage to her 21st birthday in a fun fashion flashback.

Paris’ caption for the fun post read, “My most iconic Y2K birthday Princess looks from my 21st Birthday party celebrations I had around the world!🌎✨👸🏼🎂 Which are your faves? #ThatsHot 🔥 #BirthdayGirl 👑 #Sliving✨🎉”

Carmen Electra defies her age with a regimented skincare routine

Carmen’s friendship with Paris dates back nearly two decades, and yet she still looks as hot as ever. Thanks to her dedication to skincare, Carmen has maintained her seemingly eternally youthful looks.

The 50-year-old stunner, whose real name is Tara Leigh Patrick, launched her own line of skincare products in 2020. GoGoSkincare comprises a vegan, cruelty-free, three-step regimen, including a hyaluronic serum, Vitamin C eye serum, and a signature nourishing moisturizer.

On her brand’s website, GoGoSkincare.com, Carmen encourages her customers to take care of their skin on the daily.

“No matter your age, I can’t stress enough how important it is to be consistent with your daily routine,” Carment states. “If you are on the move, my customized skincare line will AWAKEN your spirit, NOURISH your skin, and activate your inner GLOW.”

In addition to adhering to her GoGo Skincare routine, Carmen advocates for oxygen facials to maintain her age-defying appearance.

“When I get an oxygen facial, I feel 10 years younger,” Carmen told Byrdie. “The oxygen gets underneath the skin and into the pores, which helps my skin look amazing. That’s why I love it.”