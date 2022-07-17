Carmen Electra shares topless black and white throwback

Carmen Electra at The Genlux Fall Magazine Launch and Fashion Show. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/JMA/StarMaxWorldwide

Model Carmen Electra shared a sizzling throwback photo in which she posed topless.

The stunning singer started her career working with the late Prince before embarking on a successful modeling career in 1996.

In 2020, Electra enjoyed renewed interest after appearing in the widely successful sports documentary, The Last Dance.

In the documentary which followed the success of Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls, a stunning Carmine discussed her short-lived marriage to former NBA star Dennis Rodman.

As a result of her appearance in the Netflix documentary, an adult video site reported that her name was searched on the site more than 1.7 million times.

She previously had a daily average of just 1,500 searches, according to the website’s statement.

Carmen Electra shares a topless throwback on Instagram

The 50-year-old model shared a sizzling throwback photo from a black and white glamour shoot.

On her Instagram Story, she reposted the photo which had red lipstick emojis added.

Pic credit: @carmenelectra/Instagram

Carmen grabs her ample bosoms as she looks seductively into the camera.

During her appearance on The Last Dance, Electra spoke on her marriage to former Chicago Bulls star Dennis Rodman, including the moment his teammate Michael Jordan walked in on the couple while they were having sex.

“Seeing Dennis back on the court brought tears to my eyes,” Electra said in an interview with The Los Angeles Times following the documentary in 2020.

Their marriage was over in less than a year after getting married in 1998 in Vegas.

They continued their relationship after divorcing and were both arrested in 1999 for a domestic dispute.

“I have no regrets at all,” she told The Times about her relationship with Rodman.

“I saw all these different sides of Dennis. He would always say, ‘No one understands me. No one gets me.’ He was very emotional at times. Then there was the sweet romantic side and the fun, eccentric guy who loved to go out and drink and wear feathered boas.”

Carmen Electra joined OnlyFans after turning 50

The former Playboy model turned 50 in April and has maintained her stunning appearance which made her a star.

She announced in May that she was joining OnlyFans with a hot video on Instagram.

Carmen told CNN that she is joining that subscription-based website to take control of her image.

“I, for once, have this opportunity to be my own boss and have my own creative vision to share with my fans without someone standing over me, telling me, ‘Don’t do this, don’t do that. Cover up this,'” she said.