The hair! The abs! The leather! Carmen Electra stole the show (and the hearts of her fans) with a jaw-dropping throwback share.

The 50-year-old Hollywood icon sported an undeniably hot all-black ensemble featuring a strapless bra, leather pants, and a jacket sliding off her shoulders.

As if the outfit wasn’t sizzling enough on its own, Carmen cranked the heat up even higher with her voluminous chestnut brown hair and flawless makeup.

Naturally, both snaps do a phenomenal job of highlighting her sun-kissed complexion and fit figure, specifically her famously chiseled abs.

Now, if the first photo looks familiar, it’s from the cover of her debut studio album, Carmen Electra, released in 1993.

She referenced the album’s seventh track in the caption, “everybody get up! 🎵⚡️ only the real ones remember these pics 🤎.”

Carmen Electra showed off her toned tummy for a 90s throwback

Speaking of blasts from the past, Carmen took her fans back to the 90s earlier this week with a carousel of eye-catching photos.

The five-foot-three bombshell started the post with a bang, showing off her ultra-toned tummy in a jersey crop top and low-rise Adidas track pants.

Other photos in the share featured some seriously daring ensembles that only Carmen could pull off, including a holographic green dress, a plunging red gown, and a two-piece bandana set.

Oh, and it would be a crime not to acknowledge the white satin dress she rocked, which seemed to defy gravity while barely covering her body.

She captioned the nostalgic snaps, “the 90s baby 💫,” along with a string of hashtags.

Carmen Electra sizzled in a black suit to promote Nu Image Medical

Bringing it to the present day, Carmen sported a striking black suit to promote the NuDew Hair Loss Solution 3-in-1 formulated product by Nu Image Medical.

The Baywatch star announced her partnership with the innovative wellness provider in August, and she’s been singing their praises on social media ever since.

Nu Image Medical specializes in weight loss, hormone replacement, and sexual health, with Carmen helping to expand their personalized programs, prescriptions, and supplements to a broader audience.

She frequently shares informative Instagram Reels, and contrary to many of her other posts, Carmen also keeps it all business.

Carmen captioned the advertisement, “Dealing with Valentine’s perfect hair; Great hair doesn’t happen by chance. It happens by taking good care of it,” adding, “Thinning hair can be a thing of the Past!.”

Of course, she also tagged the brand and even added her personal discount code as an incentive for her 1.4M followers.

Few celebrities have been able to withstand the test of time as gracefully as Carmen, and not only that – she just keeps getting better and better with age!

So, needless to say, if Nu Image Medical is good enough for her, then it’s good enough for the rest of the world!