Carmen Electra and Aaliyah’s beauty shined on the red carpet. Pic credit: @carmenelectra/Instagram

Carmen Electra paid tribute to beloved singer Aaliyah on the anniversary of her tragic passing 21 years ago.

Aaliyah died in an airplane accident on August 25, 2001, at only 22 years old.

Carmen, born Tara Leigh Patrick, recently reflected on Aaliyah by sharing a throwback photo of her and the singer on an MTV red carpet.

In the photo, Carmen wrapped an arm around Aaliyah while smiling for the camera with her voluminous tresses and tanned and toned physique accentuated.

Carmen wore a busty earth-tone bikini top with hip-hugging pants and fingerless gloves, and she accessorized the look with a large cross necklace.

Aaliyah was beautiful in all black for the photo, wearing her hair down and curled and rocking a black leather ensemble with silver necklaces.

On her Instagram Stories, Carmen wrote above the photo, “21 years ago today,” with a white heart emoji. She added, “we love you Aaliyah.”

Carmen Electra posted about Aaliyah earlier this year

Along with Carmen’s recent post for Aaliyah during the month she passed, the actress also posted about Aaliyah during her birthday month of January.

Aaliyah was born on January 16, 1979, and would have been 43 this year.

In January 2022, Carmen shared the same MTV photo to her main Instagram page with the caption, “Miss u,” with a red heart and sparkling emoji.

Several fans reacted to the photo as they expressed missing Aaliyah and raved about the two stars’ beauty.

A supporter wrote, “Her love won’t stop to shine even as she is missed, it won’t drag us down but make those who were in her life [cherish] the boys and memories.”

Another fan commented, “Very nice @carmenelecta she is so missed.”

One follower expressed, “Aaliyah was so gorgeous wow y’all both look [fire emojis].”

Other comments included “2 absolute beauties” and “We miss her too everyday.”

Carmen Electra shares another MTV throwback photo

Carmen’s recent Instagram shares include another throwback to the 90s.

Sharing a photo from the 1997 MTV Video Music Awards, Carmen’s fashion appeared ahead of her time as her skin-bearing dress from 25 years ago still fits with the trends and styles of red carpets today.

In the photo, Carmen highlighted her glowing figure in a revealing black dress with her skin visible in sparkling cut-outs on the side.

Carmen looked at the camera with a sultry stare and darker hair than her signature blonde. She wrote over the photo, ‘#throwback,” and “1997” while tagging MTV and the VMAs.

Time well what the stars will wear at this year’s VMAs, which airs Sunday, August 28, 2022, on MTV.