Carmen Electra shares sizzling video in neon bikini to celebrate her 50th birthday

Carmen Electra celebrates 50th birthday in bikini. ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-nelson

Carmen Electra just doesn’t age. The Baywatch star showed that sexy knows no age in a video that featured the model in a neon bikini.

Carmen Electra celebrated her 50th birthday with swimsuit pictures.

Carmen hammed it up for the camera in the video that she originally posted last year.

She recently launched a beauty line and has focused on her health in the past few years and whatever she is doing is clearly working!

Carmen Electra sizzles in a neon orange bikini for her 50th birthday

Carmen celebrated her 50th birthday, where she blessed fans with a video of herself in a neon orange bikini.

Carmen first shared the video last year, and fans wonder what she will do to top those celebrations. She tagged influencer brand Fashion Nova in the sizzling pictures.

Carmen’s flat stomach and voluptuous curves were on full display as she worked her body.

Carmen wrote in the caption, “It’s almost that time again #birthday #tangerine #bikini,” a reference to her birthday and orange bathing suit.

Carmen placed a filter on the video, which caused her to glow more than usual. She had a flower in her hair as the loose waves cascaded down her sides. Carmen flirted with the camera as she smiled, pouted, and laughed.

The Baywatch star is the latest Hollywood actress who appears to have found the fountain of youth. Other celebs who don’t seem to age include Kourtney Kardashian, who just turned 43, and Alessandra Ambrosio, who recently turned 41.

Her comments section was on fire with compliments, admiration, and many emojis.

Pic credit: @carmenelectra/Instagram

Another commenter wondered, “Did you just whisper my name?”

One admirer commented, “Fountain of youth babe!! U look 20+ years younger than your age!!!”

Carmen continues to defy physics and the principles of gravity with her latest sexy shots.

Carmen Electra talks about growing up in the business and her life changes

Carmen Electra is quite busy these days. When she isn’t posting thirst traps in her bikini, she is working.

Carmen explained to Schon Magazine, “Now, the business has changed a lot, in many ways. Most people can see that… But I started when I was five years old, and I was doing commercials and print work and dance after that — it was like going to college when you’re nine years old.”

Carmen said that because of the pandemic she “got to do a couple of things that I wanted to do.”

Carmen has been working since she was a child, and it gave her a strong work ethic.

She explained, “I’ve always been so focused on working and working and working and working, nonstop. That’s kind of how I was raised in my school and with my parents.”

Hopefully, Carmen takes time out for herself to enjoy her 50th birthday!