Carmen Electra has made the most of the upcoming Halloween season with seemingly non-stop shares from her appearances in scary films.

However, the model and actress has managed to maintain her fans’ interest.

And with Carmen’s killer good looks and friendly personality, it isn’t hard to see why she has such a loyal fanbase.

As the countdown to Halloween has approached, Carmen’s Scary Movie throwback posts have increased in volume.

The 50-year-old beauty shared a photo carousel on Instagram with two parts and a caption that was possibly a double entendre.

The ex of Dennis Rodman shared the photos with her 1.4 million Instagram followers, whom she has often treated with throwback pics from her early career.

Carmen Electra’s Scary Movie throwback in lingerie

The first photo featured Carmen as she looked frightened with a banana in her hand. She stood against the wall in fear with a white cardigan and denim skirt.

A swipe right revealed Carmen outdoors wearing a white lace bra and underwear set. She was on a lawn as she attempted to escape a potential killer who called her while she was inside and home alone.

The scene allowed Carmen to show off her famous figure and add some aesthetic appeal to the comedy.

Her caption read, “grab your bananas , it’s friday! 😂🍌 happy #friday everyone 💋 #scarymovie #halloweenvibes #spookyszn #linkinbio.”

For fans with a fuzzy memory, Carmen appeared in Scary Movie, a comedy-thriller that was a parody of previous scary movies.

Since the film was a parody, it touched upon many of the ridiculous tropes that have existed in Hollywood thrillers.

Carmen starred as Dawn Decker and appeared in the opening scene as she received a call from a terroristic man who made threats to her life.

Carmen had the honor of appearing in the first scene of the first movie in what would become a five-part series.

Carmen Electra reveals her favorite scary movies

In 2017, Entertainment Weekly caught up with Carmen to reminisce about her iconic opening scene. Carmen described her experience working on Scary Movie, and she also discussed the role that horror films played in her childhood.

The magazine asked Carmen what her favorite horror films were and she did not hesitate.

She said, “I have to go back to the days of Amityville Horror and The Exorcist. Seeing those movies as a little girl just terrified me.”

Carmen continued, “My mom loved scary movies, so she would make popcorn and say, ‘We’re watching a scary movie tonight!” And I’d go, “Oh my God, noooo.'”

Perhaps it was her mother’s influence that led her to take a role in the film that became one of her best-known to date.