Carmen Electra shares her ‘cowgirl style’

Some things truly never change! Carmen Electra shared a post earlier today looking rodeo-ready and hotter than ever in an ultra-revealing leather ensemble.

The 50-year-old bombshell struck several jaw-dropping poses, showing off her famously fit figure from all angles.

Carmen’s all-leather outfit included long gloves, a cropped bustier top, cut-out chaps, high-waisted undies, studded boots, and of course, a cowgirl hat.

In the second close-up photo, she sported an oversized choker necklace with metal rings while holding a pearl-encrusted heart over one eye.

It’s no secret Carmen has become well-known over the years for her bold fashion choices, and this was certainly no exception. In fact, it just might be one of her most daring outfits to date!

She captioned the post, “giddy up, cowgirl style! 💋 #linkinbio ❣️.”

Carmen Electra rang in Aries season in a tiny sparkling bikini

Speaking of Carmen only getting better with age, she’s set to celebrate her 51st birthday at the end of the month, and no one is more excited than the Wild Things star herself!

The Hollywood icon got all dressed up in a tiny, blinged-out bikini to ring in Aries season, and all eyes were on her super-sculped physique.

Carmen wore her signature long, silky tresses in gorgeous waves cascading over her shoulders, and as always, her makeup was on point.

She completed the eye-catching look with a pair of metallic silver gloves and a glamorous choker necklace.

Carmen wrote, “it’s Aries season! 🥂✨ the birthday countdown begins! 💋”

Carmen Electra channeled her inner businesswoman to promote Nu Image Medical

Anyone who follows Carmen knows that she’s all about her partnership with Nu Image Medical, a company offering programs, prescriptions, and supplements to aid in weight loss, hormone replacement, and sexual health.

The Baywatch star channeled her inner businesswoman in a fitted black suit to promote the brand’s NuDew Hair Loss Solution 3-in-1 formulated product.

Carmen first announced her collaboration with Nu Image Medical back in August, and her social media page has been flooded with product promotions ever since.

Of course, beyond her flawless face, Carmen is known for decades of perfect hair, so she’s obviously the ideal candidate for this type of advertisement.

She added her own touch of wisdom to the advertisement, “Great hair doesn’t happen by chance. It happens by taking good care of it.”

She also tagged the brand with her personal discount code as some extra incentive for her 1.4M followers.

It’s clear from her social media that Carmen is all about keeping it real, even when discussing topics some might find, well, downright offensive.

During an interview for Mirror, she spoke candidly about how she likes to keep things interesting in her romantic life, saying, “Don’t ignore the fun stuff, like buying lingerie and putting together a perfect little outfit to dress up in. Corsets are really flattering and so sexy. Then add cami knickers, garter belts, stockings and a nice pair of high heels.”