Carmen Electra took it all the way back to the 90s for a sizzling series of photos with a galactic theme.

In the first throwback snap, Carmen posed, gazing into the camera while clutching her silver reflective dress for a leg show. She paired the outfit with black opera gloves.

The stunning model had her classic tan, smokey eye shadow, and thick lashes in the snaps.

In one of the photos, the legendary glamour model posed with a baby goat for a black and white snap in which she changed outfits.

In the fourth photo, Carmen held up the biceps of two muscular men while she posed.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The 50-year-old dazzled in the Instagram photo dump, asking her followers in the caption, “which is ur fav 💋 #90s #editorial #photoshoot #galactic #girl.”

Carmen Electra’s fitness routine and diet

In an interview with The Cut, Carmen revealed that she doesn’t adhere to a strict workout protocol and generally stays active.

“I don’t go to the gym every day. Usually, when I’m on break, I’ve already danced a lot, so I’m okay for a while. Sometimes I work out at my house,” she said, continuing:

“I’ll do some lunges, something simple like that. Otherwise, I’ll go to the gym.”

The model also developed discipline from her career as a dancer and has only had a personal trainer once.

Carmen also revealed that she listens to her body and goes for a light workout when she feels like it.

When it comes to her diet, Carmen noticed her body change when she ditched soda and started drinking water.

She has a balanced eating habit by going for healthy options such as sushi, vegetables, and fruit most of the time while enjoying cookies and other baked goods in bed when the mood strikes.

Carmen Electra shares a favorite moment from Baywatch

Carmen became a household name after portraying Lani McKenzie in the drama series Baywatch in the 90s.

She shared a throwback of one of her favorite memories of shooting the television show.

“#baywatch moments ❣️ one of my fav scenes, i felt in my natural zone while filming this! do you remember this episode? 😘 #tvscene #tv #baywatchbabe #episode.”

The model and singer is seen wearing a Football jersey before taking it off to reveal a string bikini.

Despite her iconic role in the series, Carmen only appeared in Season 8 before leaving the series and pursuing other opportunities in entertainment.