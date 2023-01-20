Carmen Electra recently shared a series of throwback photos proving that she’s always been a fiercely confident woman.

Carmen has never been one to shy away from the spotlight, and the throwback to a ’90s photo shoot allowed her fans to see another side of her as she embodied the best parts of the decade.

Between her stunning layered blowout to the metallic two-piece, the carousel post was a dream for long-time Carmen Electra fans and followers.

The first photo set the scene for the remainder of the shots and featured a closeup of the 50-year-old’s face.

Giving the camera an intense stare, Carmen posed on her stomach with her hands ready to prop her up near her chest.

Her long, deep brown hair fell messily around her face and dangled over the edge of the table she was lying on.

And as if that wasn’t enough, Carmen went on to share two other throwback snaps from the same shoot.

Carmen Electra embraces ’90s trends in stunning throwback

The second picture in the series featured Carmen giving her best superhero pose as she straightened one arm in front of her to help keep her balance.

The holographic design of her outfit played perfectly with the fun two-piece design.

The crop top included long sleeves and a plunging neckline, while the bottoms were high-waisted and made of the same shimmering material.

To complete the look, Carmen stepped into a pair of strappy, clear-heeled sandals, and her makeup was peak ’90s with both frosted lipstick and frosted eyeshadow.

In the final picture, Carmen stood sideways and bent at the waist as her long locks fell down her shoulder, and she shot the camera a sultry glance.

“throwing it back for you 💙,” she captioned the post.

How Carmen Electra stays in great shape

While Carmen has seemingly always had an enviable figure, the actress also has several healthy habits that help her stay on track with her overall wellness.

According to The Cut, Carmen is notorious for drinking more than her fair share of water.

“I made it a rule that I have to drink two bottles of water before I start my day,” she told the outlet. “It’s easier for me now to keep the weight off.”

Carmen has also spent the majority of her life dancing as a way to stay on top of her fitness.

While speaking with Muscle and Fitness, Carmen explained that she viewed fitness as a way to express herself.

Carmen continued to explain that she believes staying in shape is simple as long as you adhere to the general rules.

“Having a healthy lifestyle isn’t that complicated—you need to exercise, eat right, stay hydrated, get the right amount of rest, and, most important, try to live as stress-free as possible,” she noted.