Carmen Electra showed love for the troops with a patriotic Baywatch throwback. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/S_Bukley

Carmen Electra has long been known for giving back, and in honor of Veterans Day, she used her body for good.

On Friday, Carmen posted a Baywatch throwback picture on her Instagram Stories in honor of Veterans Day.

Carmen has regularly posted throwbacks for fans, but the latest share was a patriotic treat for the special occasion.

The photo, taken during the popular ’90s TV show filming, showed Carmen in her iconic red Baywatch swimsuit with the American flag in the background.

The IG Story share showed Carmen from the hairline down as she looked into the distance with her bright blue eyes sparkling. Her straight blonde tresses blew in the wind as she stood confidently.

The sun touched Carmen’s skin while she posed in her signature scoop-neck swimsuit.

Carmen added a few special effects to the shot, including an American flag illustration and a message, “Remember our heroes.”

Pic credit: @carmenelectra/Instagram

Carmen Electra supports the troops

Carmen has been a longtime supporter of the troops, working with organizations that give aid to soldiers.

In 2008, Carmen attended The USO Salute To Our Troops Welcome Home Reception with her then-fiance, Rob Patterson. Carmen spoke with OK Magazine at the event about the importance of supporting the troops.

She also admitted that her traveling duties paled in comparison to the duties of an active service member.

Carmen explained, “I’m just showing support for the troops and the wounded soldiers and their families. It really brings you back to reality and the traveling of it all. All the superficial stuff.”

However, no matter how small Carmen felt her role was, the troops likely appreciated her efforts.

Carmen Electra’s ShoeDazzle collaboration

When Carmen’s costar and friend, Kim Kardashian, started ShoeDazzle in 2019, Carmen soon joined the company in fundraising efforts.

Carmen designed a shoe in 2011, appropriately called Bombshell. But Carmen didn’t stop at designing a shoe– she also chose a charity that was close to her heart. She revealed that a portion of all sales for the Bombshell shoe would go to One Voice.

Carmen said about One Voice, “It’s a terrific organization that I’m personally pumped to help with. It’s not every day you get to design a sexy shoe — and raise money for a favorite charity.”

ShoeDazzle and supporting the troops are just a few examples of Carmen’s dedication to charity. A quick trip to her Instagram reveals the plethora of associations and charities she has worked with, including the Elton John AIDS Foundation, Closets for Causes, and Make-A-Wish.