Carmen Electra sent love to her fans in a stunning photo.

The glamour model stunned in a white bikini and blew a kiss to her fans. The swimsuit featured a triangle shape top and embroidered floral patterns.

It is unclear whether the gorgeous snap is a throwback photo due to her youthful appearance at 50 years of age.

She recently shared a throwback in which she danced in a bikini, to her fan’s delight.

Carmen let her hair loose for the current snap as she closed her eyes and stretched her arms out for the pose.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The Baywatch star shared the photo on her Instagram Story with her 1.4 million followers.

Carmen Electra poses in a white swimsuit for her fans. Pic credit: @carmenelectra/Instagram.

Carmen Electra’s three-step skincare routine for her age-defying look

Carmen has spilled the beans on her youthful appearance by detailing her skincare routine.

She launched her three-step skincare system based on her own regimen for youthful and plump skin.

The GOGO Skincare™ System by Carmen retails for $150 and consists of the GOGO Glow, which helps boost collagen production in the skin, the GOGO Awaken that firms and tones the skin and the GOGO Nourish, which is a plant-based peptide treatment.

The system promises to reduce visible wrinkles, tighten fine lines, and brighten dark spots.

It also helps treat acne and blemishes to keep the skin radiant.

“For the past twenty years, my daily three-step skin routine has allowed me to maintain healthy, glowing, and surgery-free skin,” Carmen said, according to Byrdie, continuing: “I feel like now is a great time to teach my secret to the world.”

Carmen Electra shares a hilarious Scary Movie throwback scene

The stunning model frequently shares her favorite movie moments with her Instagram followers.

In a recent social media share, Carmen posted a scene from her role in Scary Movie.

In the caption, she added, “friday filmsss 👻💦 #scary #scarymovie #scream #ghostface #funny #comedy #movie #film #tgif #friday.”

In the clip, Carmen is being chased by a ghost, who only manages to grab her clothes as she runs away in a garden with water hoses.

As she escapes the grasp of the grim reaper in the 2000 parody slasher movie, she hilariously stops to pose and slowly twirls her hair before remembering to keep running.

Scary Movie was her seventh role in a movie and her biggest blockbuster hit at the time. She later returned to Scary Movie 4 in 2006 in a different role.