Hold up! Carmen Electra stopped traffic wearing next to nothing on a billboard announcing the grand opening of an Alexander Wang pop-up store in Miami.

The 50-year-old firecracker proudly showed off her fabulous figure in a gray lingerie set on the massive advertisement.

While the massive red block letters reading Alexander Wang captured the attention of passersby, it was Carmen’s beautiful face and otherwordly physique that most likely had people circling back for a second glance.

Her sun-kissed skin sparkled against the pure white background as she lounged on a gray bed holding a heart-shaped pillow.

Carmen wore her signature blonde locks in an elegant updo with a few strands left out to frame her flawless face.

The cherry on top of the look was the pop of red she had perfectly painted on her full lips.

As to be expected, Carmen’s fans simply could not get enough of the billboard appearance, and they lit up the post’s comment section with things like “Slaying the game boo ❤️” and “MIAMI MAMI 💕.”

Carmen Electra turned up the heat with massive black faux fur jacket

Carmen brought some much-needed warmth to the colder days with a steamy share last week.

The five-foot-three bombshell could be seen covering up by pressing an oversized faux fur jacket to her chest, offering up just a few sneak peeks at what she had on underneath.

She finished the fiery look with smokey eye makeup, blood-red nails, and matching lip color.

She captioned the share, “walking into winter like… 🖤❄️” and added a string of relevant hashtags.

Carmen Electra rocked black bodysuit for Nu Image Medical promotion

Carmen announced a new partnership with Nu Image Medical, an innovative wellness provider, back in August, and she’s been singing their praises ever since!

The multi-talented media personality was brought on as an ambassador to help the company reach a broader audience with its personalized programs, prescriptions, and supplements.

Carmen recently posted a photo holding one of their products in a skintight black bodysuit with a sheer robe thrown over.

She wrote “Cheers to a happier life! 🥂✨” in the caption and also tagged the brand with her personal discount code.

Carmen spoke out about the recent collaboration with Nu Image Medical, saying, “I am beyond excited to have partnered with Nu Image to help get their products out to customers in need. Their proprietary compounded prescription programs will help consumers all across America in multiple areas to increase the quality of their life.”