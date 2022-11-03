Carmen Electra stuns in all red in Alpha magazine. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/S_Bukley

Carmen Electra looked amazing on her latest magazine cover. She posed for Alpha magazine, wearing an elaborate gown that looked stunning on her.

The Baywatch actress was seen on the cover in front of a stark white backdrop with a vibrant red dress. The top of the gown was strapless with a heart-shaped neckline that was split into a deep V between the torso.

The bodice of the dress was covered in rhinestones, and the bottom overflowed with tule. The dress sported a large slit that showed off the actress’s long legs.

She paired the dress with matching strappy sandals that went up Carmen’s ankle.

She kept the accessories simple since the dress was so dramatic. The starlet wore long rhinestone earrings that had bright red gems to pull the outfit together.

The blonde wore her long hair in big loose waves that blew in the wind.

Carmen Electra stuns in her Alpha magazine

Alpha magazine loved Carmen so much that they gave her two covers. In this photoshoot, she had a red background and wore a short red minidress, that was covered in red roses.

The dress was a halter neck with beautiful velvet straps. She paired the dress with clear heels, to keep the focus on the dress.

She accessorized the look with red gloves and silver rings.

Carmen kept her makeup simple with neutral eyeshadow and pink lipstick.

Carmen Electra shares her tips to look great at 50

Carmen Electra looks amazing, and she has throughout her career. When talking to the publication, The Cut, she broke down how she stays in shape and even how she hydrates.

The Scary Movie 4 actress explained that she cut caffeine and soda out of her diet.

For years, she has made it a priority to drink more water and she has seen a great improvement when she was in the studio or dancing.

She said she found it was easier to keep up with her figure as well as saw a huge improvement in her skin.

Carmen does admit that she is not super strict with her workout routine.

She told the publication, “I don’t go to the gym every day. Usually, when I’m on break, I’ve already danced a lot so I’m okay for a while. Sometimes I work out at my house. I’ll do some lunges, something simple like that. Otherwise, I’ll go to the gym. I’ve only had one trainer in my life, and I realized that because of my dance background, I already have discipline and I don’t need to be pushed.”