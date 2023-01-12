Carmen Electra pictured at The 8th Annual Fighters Only World Mixed Martial Arts Awards. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Raoul Gatchalian/StarMaxWorldwide

Carmen Electra entices her fans in a tiny string bikini for another round of movie clips.

The model enjoys going down memory lane by sharing clips of some of her iconic moments in movie and television scenes.

The 50-year-old stunner is an all-around entertainer. She started her career in music before finding success as a glamor model, actress, and media personality.

Electra took to her Instagram Story to share a hot photo in a tiny black bikini to promote her next release of movie clips.

In the photo, the Baywatch star posed with popcorn in her mouth, writing, “Which movie clip will I post tomorrow,” along with eyes, popcorn, and camera emojis.

Electra went with her classic long blonde hair styled with a mid-part and a dark tan.

Pic credit: @carmenelectra/Instagram

In the first IG post, she shared a clip of her role in the 2008 parody film, Meet the Spartans, in the scene where her character left the onlookers excited as she walked and danced in a blue mini dress.

“Remember this movie? 🎥🍿,” she wrote in the caption of the hilarious clip.

Electra also shared her fond memories from filming the 2005 comedy Cheaper by the Dozen 2 alongside Steve Martin.

In the IG caption, she wrote, “another great movie memory 🎥🍿 filming this was so much fun in between takes we would swim in the lake like a real family at the cottage. miss this group 🥰.”

In the clip, Carmen shows her singing ability as her character and others sing at a campfire.

Carmen Electra’s simple trick to keep the weight off

In an interview with The Cut, Electra revealed how she transformed her weight loss efforts by drinking more water.

As a rule, she drinks two bottles of water first thing before she gets going every day.

She also gave up caffeine and soda to improve her results, explaining, “Finally when I started dancing again and working on music, I noticed that I was dehydrated from being so active and consistently sweating,” she said, continuing:

“I started drinking water and noticed a change in my body overnight. It’s easier for me now to keep the weight off, whereas before, it was more of a struggle.”

The Playboy model also revealed in the interview that she isn’t a gym rat and sometimes chooses to exercise at home.

Electra said she developed discipline as a dancer and doesn’t require a trainer for motivation to push her through her workouts.

Carmen Electra shows love to Playboy magazine in a bikini top

In the ’90s, Electra was known for numerous appearances in Playboy magazine. In a recent photo, the model showed love to the publication as she stunned in a denim-style bikini top and a checkered skirt.

For the snap, she used her long hair to represent bunny ears — a nod to the Playboy Bunny mascot.

Electra was first featured in a Playboy photoshoot in 1996 before returning to the print several times, including on the cover.