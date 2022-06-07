Carmen Electra pops out of lingerie top for sexy throwback pic

Carmen Electra started the week with an epic throwback pic, wearing some busty, silken lingerie while crouching down. ©ImageCollect.com/Acepixs

Carmen Electra knows how to keep her fans engaged and coming back for more!

The sizzling Baywatch alum, 50, has been on a tear lately, sharing snap after snap of herself wearing some risque ensembles, with not one photo being of a lackluster nature.

While sharing mostly recent snaps and proving time and again that age is just a number, Carmen recently took it way back to her younger days when she shared a sexy throwback.

Carmen wore a busty lingerie top for her throwback pic

Carmen, who last week tore it up in an open-faced robe that showed off her chest and legs, got sneaky with her Instagram account, making fans dig a little deeper into her stories to find the newest hidden social media gem.

Sharing a very short pic clip to kick start the week, Carmen could be seen kneeling on what looked like a red carpet, though it was unclear exactly what she was on and where she was since the pic had no tags or mentions of location.

Pic credit: @carmenelectra/Instagram

Crouching on the floor, Carmen looked to be in her former Baywatch glory days with a clearly youthful appearance.

Perfectly manicured nails painted in a shimmery white hue decorated the ends of her fingertips while she looked to be clutching her keys in one hand as the other rested on her curled-under knee.

With a silken, black skirt adorning her lower half, it was the revealing top half of the ensemble that really captured the eye as Carmen could be seen wearing a silky, white-and-black lingerie top with skimpy spaghetti straps and some seriously pointed and low-cut bust cups.

Carmen made up her facial features in a pale, powdery foundation while keeping her lips luscious with mauve lipstick and her eyes outlined in black, a look that the star continues to rock today.

Carmen recently joined OnlyFans for her 50th birthday

While the sexy sensation appears to be loving every minute of her time on Instagram, Carmen took her social media prowess to the next level this spring.

The actress and sexpot spent much of her pandemic-lock-down time learning the ropes of various social media sites and brought her knowledge to the web this year for her 50th birthday, signing up with the online platform OnlyFans.

As reported by Monsters and Critics, Carmen’s account is said to be a space for “fun” and “playful” content, though the actress did not reveal just how much she would be turning to the more risque side of things, as the space has been known for providing to its subscribers.