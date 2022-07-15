Carmen Electra lifts legs in swimsuit from an egg chair

Carmen Electra smiles close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ImagePressAgency

Carmen Electra is delighting fans as she hikes up both legs and chills from an egg chair while in a fun swimsuit.

The 50-year-old Baywatch alum continues to make headlines for joining adult platform OnlyFans this year – unsurprisingly, her Instagram Stories on Thursday night drove followers to her latest money-maker.

Posting for her 1 million+ fans last night, the blonde bombshell flaunted her phenomenal figure at 50, going cut-out and patterned in a bathing suit and adding in a killer pair of platform heels.

The photo showed the ex of NBA player Dennis Rodman gazing confidently ahead as she raised her toned legs and modeled a white and floral-print swimsuit with a cut-out stomach panel.

Carmen, born Tara Leigh Patrick, added in stripper-style heels in clear perspex, also wearing her blonde locks down and slicked back away from her face.

“EXCLUSIVE” appeared in text at the top of the image, continuing, “Have you checked out my exclusive content yet. Link in bio, let’s chat!”

Carmen joins the list of celebrities now hosted by OnlyFans. Actress Bella Thorne, rapper Cardi B, model Jordyn Woods, and reality star Larsa Pippen are all earning cash from their exclusive OnlyFans content.

Amid buzz over her 50th birthday, Carmen opened up on her decision to give it a go.

Carmen Electra says OnlyFans join was a ‘no brainer’

Speaking to People and saying that her sign-up was a “no brainer,” Electra revealed: “I just felt like, ‘Yeah, I need to do this.’ I, for once, have this opportunity to be my own boss and have my own creative vision to share with my fans without someone standing over me, telling me, ‘Don’t do this, don’t do that. Cover up this.'”

“It does feel really good to stand up for yourself,” the former dancer added. “I think what we’re going through now is people are finally standing up for themselves and who they are … It’s not always easy to do, but I do respect people that can stand up for who they are and be honest about it.”

Carmen Electra promises to bare ‘all’ on OnlyFans

Carmen had announced her OnlyFans join back in May, saying that the “secret” was “out” and that she’d be “baring all.” The message accompanied a photo of the Ohio native posing in pink swimwear and with a milkshake and straw. Of course, Carmen being 50 at sign-up made the most headlines.