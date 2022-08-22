Carmen Electra smiles close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/F. Sadou/AdMedia

Carmen Electra is kicking up her legs in a floral swimsuit and high heels look.

Proving she’s killing it at 50, the actress and model last weekend delighted her Instagram fanbase with a shot that might not be new, but nobody was complaining over in the comments section.

Carmen, born Tara Leigh Patrick, sizzled as she posed in a girly setting and amid pinks, showing off her killer figure while in an egg chair and yanking up both her legs for a head-turning finish.

The ex to NBA player Dennis Rodman posed amid a stacked stone wall backdrop. Looking comfy in her pink chair, she raised both legs straight and high while in clear perspex heels, also showcasing her toned physique in a cut-out and pale patterned swimsuit.

Also rocking a golden tan and blonde locks down, Carmen sent out a smile and her signature blue eyes, telling fans that she was “ending the weekend off right!”

“Let’s chat and chill!” she continued, encouraging fans to check out more in her bio.

Carmen Electra more popular than ever at 50

Carmen starred on Baywatch from 1997-1998, also returning for the franchise’s 2003 movie. Despite being 50, she’s now more popular than ever – the upward tick was already manifesting in 2020 as she was featured on The Last Dance, with her brief marriage to Dennis Rodman receiving media coverage.

“I was in my 20s. I was down for drinking and going to the clubs. I ended up becoming one of the boys. He wanted me to go to all the games and everywhere with him. Every time I would leave Chicago, I would be on the plane and I’d start crying because I missed him,” Carmen told LA Times of her early dealings with Dennis.

Detailing some hot and heavy action on the Chicago Bulls court, she continued: “It was crazy, like two kids in a candy store. We were eating Popsicles from the fridge and pretty much having sex all over the damn place — in the physical therapy room, in the weight room. Obviously on the court.”

Carmen Electra followed by Hollywood stars

Carmen actually boasts more social media followers than actress Pamela Anderson. Her account is kept tabs on by a small array of high-profile faces, not limited to reality star Lisa Rinna, socialite Paris Hilton, plus former Disney star Bella Thorne.

