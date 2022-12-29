Carmen Electra leans back in busty minidress for New Year’s prep

Carmen Electra sizzled in a sparkly dress. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

While the image of Carmen Electra running down the beach in a red swimsuit is forever engrained in the minds of many, the jaw-dropping photo she posted earlier this week is equally iconic.

The 50-year-old superstar leaned back in a sparkly gold minidress, showing off her sensational figure and outstanding flexibility.

The pose beautifully highlighted Carmen’s stunning silhouette, which somehow seems to keep getting better and better.

Beyond barely reaching her thighs, the garment also featured a low-cut neckline.

Carmen wore her long, noteworthy locks in glamorous curls cascading down her back, and her makeup was an absolute vision of perfection.

Sign up for our newsletter!

She prompted a response from her fans in the caption, writing, “what’s your #newyears resolution? 🥂”

Carmen Electra wore revealing lingerie in a crystal bed

In case you missed the massive billboard, Carmen partnered with legendary fashion designer Alexander Wang and the photos have been amazing, to say the very least.

The five-foot-three bombshell recently took to Instagram to promote the new Alexander Wang pop-up store in Miami, posing on a stunning crystal bed installation.

She wore revealing lingerie and strappy heels to match the silver bed, clutching a heart-shaped pillow at her chest.

Carmen included all the deets in the caption on how her 1.4M followers can visit the pop-up shop.

Of course, she also tagged everyone from her hair and makeup team to the photographer and everyone in between, adding, “pillow fight anyone? 🤍”

Carmen Electra sizzled in all pink

Carmen recently lent her famous face and flawless figure for the cover of Vulkan magazine’s December pink issue.

The Baywatch actress looked amazing in various bright pink ensembles, including a short button-down dress with a plunging collar.

It’s hard to say what was more eye-catching: her strikingly fierce makeup or the unique braided updo she rocked.

She looked like a living doll, making the title “barbie electra 🎀” very fitting.

Carmen has been a Hollywood favorite for decades, partly due to her incredible talent and gorgeous looks but also because she always keeps it real.

Staying true to that quality, she opened up about what health and wellness mean to her during a candid interview with The Cut, saying, “It’s a lifestyle. I can’t say that I’m 100 percent perfect. My doctors always tell me I have vitamin deficiencies. It’s hard to be consistent with taking vitamins, that’s the honest truth. Wellness is about finding your balance, it’s not what someone tells you.”