Carmen Electra shared a leggy throwback pic with fans. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Carmen Electra took fans back in time as she shared a throwback pic from November 2017.

The 50-year-old bombshell shared a leggy image where she showed off her physique in the back of a limo.

Rocking a glitzy red minidress, she looked as incredible as ever as she showcased her endless legs.

The dress was halterneck style and plunged in the front and at the sides, showing off her famous curves from all angles.

It was embellished with crystals that caught the light and shimmered in the atmospheric photograph.

Neon lights from around the car’s interior washed over Carmen’s skin, illuminating it in hues of pink and green.

Pic credit: @carmelelectra/Instagram

The Baywatch babe’s blonde locks partially covered her face as she posed for the sultry snap alongside a mystery gentleman who shared the vehicle.

Her left eye was visible in the photograph, and she appeared to be rocking some glam makeup as her eyes were heavily lined in black.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The blonde beauty didn’t need any accessories in this stunning little red number and paired the dress with only a pair of black-heeled sandals.

Carmen shared the throwback with her 1.4 million followers via Instagram Stories and wrote alongside today’s date, “5 YEARS AGO.”

Carmen Electra sizzles in plunging yellow one-piece

Carmen found fame back in the day when she played the role of Lani McKenzie in the 90’s drama series Baywatch.

She gave a nod to her past role as she donned a plunging yellow swimsuit to celebrate hump day in a social media post shared with fans.

The swimsuit was a sunny yellow shade, with a daring v-shaped neckline showing Carmen’s signature curves.

It hugged her body tightly, making her enviable figure the center of attention.

She was pictured poolside in the snap, and she wore some oversized cat-eye shades with a tortoiseshell rim to keep herself looking cool,

The stunning blonde posed in a pair of platform heels to highlight her toned legs in the snap, which she captioned, “i’ll never give up the #baywatch outfits! 💛 happy #humpday, i know where i’ll be celebrating today!”

Fans loved the snap, showering it with over 18k likes and hundreds of comments.

Carmen Electra reveals diet and fitness tips

Carmen’s career has spanned two decades, and somehow she seems to look more sensational than ever.

In an interview with The Cut, she revealed her diet and fitness secrets and explained how she keeps herself looking so amazing.

Her first tip was that she keeps herself hydrated by drinking lots of water. She did so by making it a New Year’s Resolution to give up soda and drink water instead and then continued to stick with it.

She said, “Before I had to be perfectly healthy when I was drinking soda to lose weight. My skin is completely different because it’s not as dehydrated. Water has changed my life.”

Carmen also revealed that she doesn’t train at the gym every day but gets her sweat on in other ways, such as dancing or doing some movements while at home instead, such as lunges. If she goes to the gym, she will complete a light workout, but she said she doesn’t require a trainer as much of her discipline has come from being a dancer.

She said, “I’ve only had one trainer in my life, and I realized that because of my dance background, I already have discipline, and I don’t need to be pushed. I think I’ve saved a lot of money too.”