Carmen Electra joins OnlyFans after turning 50

Carmen Electra turned 50 last month, but she showed no signs of slowing down as she tried more new things. The Baywatch babe has been slow to use social media, but that changed during the pandemic.

Now, the actress confirmed plans to join the platform OnlyFans. OnlyFans is a platform where people can share content that others can pay for and offer tips. Many people use the site to show off nude pictures for cash.

Other celebs with OnlyFans accounts are Bella Thorne and Danielle Bregoli. Danielle, aka Bhad Bhabie, revealed she made $50 million in one year on the platform.

Carmen announced today that fans could subscribe to her on OnlyFans for an intimate look at her.

Carmen Electra launches an OnlyFans account

Carmen Electra teased a new venture, and now, we know what the project is.

Carmen joined the popular platform OnlyFans, a natural fit for the actress who often posts swimsuit pictures.

Page Six revealed that Carmen’s Only Fans account will offer “exclusive access to fun, edgy and playful content.” She did not reveal how undressed she would get on the platform, many opt to go totally nude for money.

Yesterday, Carmen posted a lingerie photo on her Instagram. The photo showed Carmen as she seductively looked at the camera.

The caption read, “Wednesday! i have a huge announcement only for my fans. are you a fan?”

The clever caption used the word only and fan and gave a huge hint about Carmen’s announcement.

Carmen typically posts swimsuit and lingerie photos on Instagram, and OnlyFans allows her to further monetize her “body of work.”

Carmen Electra learns to use social media

Carmen’s latest announcement came as the actress shared she was learning new things.

Carmen told Schon Magazine in March that she spent time during the pandemic learning how to use social media.

She admitted that she was late to the social media world but better late than never. She said, “Now, I’m just doing a lot of shoots and social media, which is great because I was a little late on the social media bandwagon. I just thought, ‘well, I don’t want to look at myself all the time!’”

It seemed she changed her tune as her social media pages are now full of her sultry shots.

She continued, “So now, you know, I just sort of learned IG, although it’s ever-evolving, and I’m keeping up with that.”

Ever-evolving, indeed– since she learned how to use OnlyFans too.