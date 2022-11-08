Carmen Electra poses in front of a red backdrop. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

It appears that Carmen Electra has a lot going on in her life these days aside from her career as an actress.

The star has over 1.4 million followers on Instagram right now, keeping up with tons of her sultry and sensual content.

When it comes to showing off her curves, Carmen knows exactly what poses to strike in front of the cameras –– and she knows what to wear to look her absolute best.

She shared a picture of herself posing beside a car while wearing an outfit that is definitely worth checking out.

Not long before that, she shared a video discussing a product that she is super passionate about at the moment.

In the video, she wore a cute and comfortable outfit one might wear before going to bed for the evening.

Carmen Electra looks fabulous in floral

Carmen shared a picture of herself posing in front of a vehicle with the hood up. She was wearing a stunning outfit that fully showed off her figure. On her top half, she wore a white top with cut-out sections on her back and stomach, revealing tons of extra skin.

On her bottom half, she wore a pencil skirt covered in a floral design. The pencil skirt was filled with several colors, including yellow, orange, pale blue, green, pink, and black.

It appeared to come together with a silver chain belt around her midsection. The belt perfectly matched her shiny silver heels with their skinny backs and closed toes. Her heels clasped around her ankles in a classy manner. She added a caption that said, “Don’t forget to check under the hood!”

Carmen Electra promotes Screamer Gel by Nu Image Medical

Carmen posted a video of herself wearing a matching nighttime set that looked comfortable enough to be worn straight to bed. The pajamas were designed in a pale pink color and made of a smooth and shiny material.

The top had a collar attached to it, and there was a row of buttons straight down the center of her body. Carmen accessorized with a pair of rings and a face of dramatic makeup.

Her makeup choices for the video included long lashes, eyeshadow, lipstick, and bronzer. She wore her long blonde hair parted in the middle in smooth waves framing her face. In the video, she promoted a product called screamer gel by Nu Image Medical.