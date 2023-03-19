As the world felt green thanks to St Patrick’s Day festivities, Carmen Electra brought the gold in a gorgeous sparkly ensemble.

The Baywatch alum has always shown love for festivities, especially Halloween, where she has shined as an actress in movies like Scary Movie.

But in her latest post, shared with her 1.4 million Instagram followers, Carmen displayed the luck of the Irish.

Carmen struck a fierce pose in a gold one-piece with extra glitter and a sheer style for the fantastic social media post.

The actress has never been shy about striking a pose or enjoying a sparkly moment.

Sign up for our newsletter!

But for Carmen’s latest share, she took things to the next level with magnificent results.

Carmen Electra stuns in gold as she turns up the sparkle for St. Patrick’s Day

Carmen posed in front of a white background, allowing her figure to take center stage. She placed one hand on her hip with the other by her side as she gazed at the camera confidently.

Carmen’s sleeveless bodysuit had floral embroidery, mesh paneling, and a stylish appearance.

Additionally, the one-piece featured gold tassels hanging throughout the garment for flapper vibes. She had a neutral-colored manicure which showed as she struck a pose.

As for her accessories, Carmen didn’t stop the sparkle in her outfit. She added to the glitz with diamond bracelets lining her wrists, bringing chic energy.

The actress donned sultry makeup with dark-lined eyes, bronzed cheeks, and glossy lips. Her hair has a center part with voluminous waves full of life and vitality.

In her caption, Carmen shared a hint about where fans could find her.

Carmen’s caption read, “find me at the end of the rainbow ✨ happy st patty’s day! 🤎 my VIPs are getting lucky today.”

It was clear from the post that Carmen was feeling lucky. But, when it comes to her health, Carmen takes extra precautions and uses common sense to create an undeniable glow.

Carmen Electra promotes NuDew Hair Loss solution

Ahead of Valentine’s Day, Carmen had just the trick to inspire vibrant hair. She took to her Instagram to promote a brand with a NuDew Hair Loss solution advertisement.

As Carmen revealed, hair loss didn’t discriminate, and anyone could be susceptible.

Carmen touted the benefits of NuDew, which has Minoxidil to stimulate hair growth, Ketoconazole to prevent fungal infections, and Finasteride to regulate hormonal imbalances.

Her caption read, “Dealing with Valentine’s perfect hair; Great hair doesn’t happen by chance. It happens by taking good care of it. NuDew Hair Loss Solution 3-in-1 formulated product by Nu Image Medical. Thinning hair can be a thing of the Past! Use the Code’ Carmen20′ at checkout for 20% off your order.”

With a full head of hair, Carmen was a testament to the product’s functioning.