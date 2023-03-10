Carmen Electra has been all about the blasts from the past, as she has been sharing multiple photos of her looks from the 1990s with her followers.

The Baywatch star shot to fame in 1997 when she appeared on the popular TV show for one year. After leaving Baywatc,h she hosted the MTV dating show Singled Out.

In the last two weeks, Carmen, who turns 51 in April, has shared three posts reminiscing about the past.

In the latest post, she smiles and gazes past the camera, wearing a plunging black leather top and a large silver cross necklace.

Her hair is dark and cut in a layered style that was popular a few decades ago and is making a comeback now!

Carmen wrote gratefully in the caption, “✨🖤 #blessed to live the life I live, and #blessed for all of you! 💋💋.”

Carmen Electra shares Baywatch memories

Carmen often enjoys a trip down memory lane, and it seems her 1.4 million followers do too. The blonde beauty recently shared a video compilation of clips from the hit tv show Baywatch, where she played the character of an aspiring dancer named Lani McKenzie for one season.

It was said that Carmen’s sex symbol character was created for the show after the departure of Pamela Anderson in the previous season.

The video showed Carmen as Lani, frolicking on the beach while wearing a black and white leopard print bikini and, later, a yellow football jersey and helmet!

She shared the video remarking that the Baywatch scene was one of her favorites and asking if her followers remembered it.

Her fans jumped to praise and reminisce with her, with one commenting, “My favorite Baywatch girl,” and another saying, “I remember bits but after watching this it all came back to me!”

Comments from Carmen Electra’s followers. Pic credit: @carmenelectra/Instagram

Carmen Electra shares her diet and fitness tips

Carmen may be a few years older than in her Baywatch days, but she looks better than ever!

In an interview with The Cut, she explained that she stays active but doesn’t go to the gym every day, saying, “Sometimes I work out at my house. I’ll do some lunges, something simple like that. Otherwise I’ll go to the gym. As a dancer, I’ve never put strict rules on my workout habits and sometimes I just want to go to the gym and do something light.”

She also revealed that she likes to treat herself to sweet things and doesn’t restrict her diet. Cameron told The Cut, “I love my sweets: cookies and baked goods in bed. There’s something about it that’s really comforting.”

Sounds good to us!