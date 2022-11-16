Carmen Electra stuns with heavy eye makeup. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Now that the winter season is here, Carmen Electra is dressing up in some of the most attractive outfits that match the weather.

When winter comes along, it generally means people feel the desire to dress up in warm clothing with tons of layers.

Carmen shared a picture of herself clutching one of the warmest pieces of clothing anyone might be able to find.

What makes the picture even better is the fact that she appears to be strutting down a runway like a true model.

Not long before that, Carmen posted a comedic video to promote a product that she’s passionate about at the moment.

Whether Carmen is trying on fashionable clothing to keep herself warm or showing off her flawless skin in advertisements, she tends to look amazing.

Carmen Electra looks amazing in faux fur for winter

Carmen shared a sultry photo of herself holding onto a fluffy black coat with tons of puffy areas. Although the jacket wasn’t fully pulled over her arms and shoulders, she held onto it in a way that kept her covered up and modest.

Underneath, her fishnet stockings were totally visible. The straps of her bra or tank top were easy to see as well. Carmen rocked bright red nail polish, dark red lipstick, thick eyeliner, lashes, eyebrow tint, and blush.

She wore her blonde hair in wild waves parted to the side. Although her hair looked a bit untamed, it still looked incredibly elegant. The heaviness of Carmen’s eye makeup caused her bright blue eyes to pop out more than ever.

Carmen Electra loves GoGo Skincare

Carmen shared a stunning shot promoting her GoGo Skincare line on Instagram. In the picture, she wore a classic white dress with a low-cut V-neck that showed off her chest. It was designed with thin spaghetti straps.

The dress hugged her curves perfectly in all the right areas. It showed off her toned arms and shoulders as well since she didn’t cover up with a cardigan or jacket.

Carmen accessorized with a pair of sparkly earrings that looked amazing with her face of flawless makeup. She wore her long blonde hair parted in the middle and pulled back into a ponytail or bun.

She added a caption that said, “Your Skin Is The Mirror Of How Well You Take Care Of Yourself” with shining star emojis to showcase her excitement about the healthful products.