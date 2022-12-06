Carmen Electra at the Hollywood Beauty Awards in February 2019. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Carmen Electra looked sexy and festive as she shared an illustration by one of her followers this week.

The model and TV personality posted the animated drawing online, which showed Carmen standing in the snow, wearing sexy Christmas-themed lingerie, including white gloves and red fishnet stockings.

Her dark hair was straight and she wore a Santa hat to complete her festive outfit.

In the video, the drawing of Carmen suggestively bites at a gloved finger, while All I Want For Christmas Is You, by Mariah Carey plays.

The illustration was completed by VFX Artist, Jim Werkley, who Carmen credited with the artwork.

Sign up for our newsletter!

She shared the post with her 1.4 million followers and wrote in a caption, “all i want for christmas, is you 🎄❣️ created by @jimwerkley.”

Carmen Electra promotes NuDew hair growth serum

Carmen recently collaborated with Nu Image Medical to promote their NuDew hair growth product. She posted an infomercial-style advert on social media talking about the benefits of having thick, luxurious hair and how thinning hair can often leave people feeling insecure and self-conscious.

Carmen doesn’t reveal in the ad whether or not she has used the product herself but appears in the video with long and luxurious-looking hair. However, she does run through the benefits of NuDew, crediting it with increasing hair growth, maintaining healthy hair, and restoring confidence.

She gave more details to her followers in the caption, stating, “Serious Topic here everyone. Thinning hair is something that many people deal with, but don’t necessarily talk about. Nu Image Medical has created this amazing program called NuDew to help fight this issue!”

Carmen Electra poses for the Alexander Wang Bodywear campaign

Carmen shot to fame in the 90s with her sexy glamour shoots, appearing in Playboy magazine, and on Baywatch. However, at 50 years old, she is still being booked to star in sexy underwear shoots with major brands.

Most recently, Carmen shot a campaign with Alexander Wang NY for their new Christmas bodywear collection.

The image shows Carmen straddling a motorbike, gift-wrapped in a candy-striped paper, and featuring a giant red bow. She looked amazing as she posed wearing a baby pink soft underwear set with branded waistbands and a pair of pink high heels.

She captioned the image of her sultry pose, “Santa baby 🎅🏼 slip some Alexander Wang under the tree, for me 🎁.”