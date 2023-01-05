Carmen Electra is giving big bunny energy in denim bikini and pleated miniskirt

Carmen Electra looked amazing in a denim bikini top. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/F. Sadou/AdMedia

There’s simply no denying that things are always interesting with Carmen Electra, and she exceeded those expectations with an eye-catching photo yesterday.

The Baywatch beauty unveiled her flawless physique in a denim bikini top with tattered white edges and a checkered black and white miniskirt.

She accessorized with oversized gold hoop earrings and a touch of her signature girl-next-door makeup.

Between her trim waistline, sun-kissed complexion, and unique wardrobe choice, it’s almost impossible to look away.

But still, Carmen took the image one step further by grabbing the lengths of her hair and pulling them in opposite directions over her head, creating makeshift bunny ears.

While the photo spoke a thousand words, she kept it simple with the caption, adding just the bunny and white heart emojis.

Carmen Electra showed off famous figure in revealing tank top

Carmen shared a jaw-dropping snap earlier this week, and while she was apparently dreaming of the weekend, she looked amazing nonetheless.

The 50-year-old Ohio native was perched on a gorgeous modern sofa, wearing a light blue tank top with a plunging neckline and a short black skirt.

She wore her voluminous tresses in beachy waves with a simple center part to frame her face.

Carmen’s bronze, mile-long legs were emphasized by a pair of towering heels, partially buried in a lush gray carpet.

She captioned the share, “is it friday yet? ☁️⚡️ #happynewyear.”

Carmen Electra shared peek at workout routine in skintight spandex

Carmen hit the gym for Sunday Squat day looking like an absolute bombshell with long, blonde locks flowing down her back.

She was standing with her back to the camera, surrounded by various cardio machines.

Set to the pump-up jam Workout by Alexis Taylor, the iconic actress got her squat on in a cropped black t-shirt with skintight Nike leggings and Adidas sneakers.

The figure-flattering ensemble perfectly showed how hard work (especially over several decades) pays off in toned, peachy ways!

While Carmen doesn’t always give inside peeks at her workout regime, seeing her flex is always a treat.

Beyond the traditional gym exercises, Carmen can’t say enough about the benefits of staying well-hydrated and dancing to keep weight off.

During an interview with The Cut, she elaborated, saying, “As a dancer, I’ve never put strict rules on my workout habits, and sometimes I just want to go to the gym and do something light.”

She added of her diet (or lack thereof), “I love my sweets: cookies and baked goods in bed. There’s something about it that’s really comforting.”