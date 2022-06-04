Carmen Electra is braless while dropping her robe for ‘electric’ offer

Carmen Electra hopped onto her social media account for another tantalizing view of her toned physique while giving fans a reminder to check out her newest account. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/S-bukley

Carmen Electra appears to be thoroughly enjoying her time back in the social media spotlight as she continues to share smoking hot snaps to her site.

The 50-year-old stunner and Baywatch alum has made sure to let the world know all about her latest endeavors while showing off that body that made her famous in her twenties when she strutted her stuff in her infamous red swimsuit on televisions everywhere.

With a flair for ensuring that every pic she posts is a killer one, Carmen was back at it again recently with yet another sizzler to get the weekend off to a good start.

Carmen Electra let it all hang out while braless in a robe

For her newest Instagram snap, the golden-haired beauty, who was known back in the day for her public and drama-filled respective marriages to Dave Navarro and Dennis Rodman, shared an intimate glimpse at her toned and fit body and baby-smooth skin while clad in an open-faced, white robe.

Carmen could be seen sitting on a bedspread with a daring black-and-white frond pattern splashed across the duvet and two pillows that rested behind her.

Her slender, tan legs were pushed out to her front, with her knees bent up to cover her lower area up while leaving a sensual slice of side thigh visible for all to see.

Carmen covered herself up with a fluffy white robe, which did its job enough to hide her sensitive areas while leaving plenty more for viewers to drool over.

Leaning forward slightly, the actress rested her head on one hand while looking directly at the camera and parting her lusciously-pink lips open for a coy smile, her signature, starkly-lined eyes really popping out as a noticeable detail on her face.

The open-fronted robe allowed her bust area to spill over a tad, with basically only her delicate parts concealed.

Fans enjoyed seeing Carmen braless and leggy

Carmen, who revealed that she spent much of the early pandemic learning how to use social media platforms like Instagram and her recently-started page on OnlyFans, is no stranger to receiving all the love her fans have to offer, and her latest Instagram post was no exception.

Fans quickly took to her page to share their comments about her sexy new snap, which she captioned, “there’s something electric ⚡️happening Only for my Fans 👀” to reel them in.

“You are absolutely gorgeous 😍😍😍” exclaimed one follower, while another echoed that sentiment with “You are the most beautiful and gorgeous princess in the world Carmen😍😍😍.”

Another fan told the star she had an “electric soul” while another elaborated on Carmen’s beauty, saying, “You been sexy forever 40 plus years 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 still killing the game and all the competition.”

Carmen will assuredly keep bringing all of her sex appeal to her online platforms for all her fans to lap up.