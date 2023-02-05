Carmen Electra looked stunning as she channeled her inner Pussycat Doll.

The Baywatch babe reminisced about her days as an original member of the Pussycat Dolls with a photo shoot.

She donned an all-black outfit with the word “Doll” written on her skirt in silver rhinestones.

It was a perfect mix of sun and sultry for Carmen.

Her career has spanned decades in Hollywood, but she was a founding member of the dance group, which was put together in 1993.

Now, 30 years later, Carmen still basks in the glory of the days of dance.

She captioned her photo, “dolls 💋”

Carmen Electra stuns in all-black Pussycat Doll ensemble

On her Instagram, Carmen Electra shared a photo of herself in a two-piece black ensemble with the word “Doll” written across her skirt.

It was a nod to the Pussycat Dolls, something the actress holds near and dear to her heart.

The stunner struck a sultry pose, placing her hands behind her head with her hair flowing through her fingers.

Carmen wore a pair of fishnet knee-highs which were attached to her skirt.

She keeps herself in amazing shape, as her abs are perfectly toned. Carmen’s bralette-esque top gave her a bustier look, highlighting her curves.

While it may have been almost 30 years since Carmen Electra joined the Pussycat Dolls, it doesn’t seem realistic as she looks younger than ever.

Carmen Electra’s diet and exercise routine

Carmen Electra may be 50, but she doesn’t look a day over 30. The actress and model has kept her body in pristine shape, though.

When it comes to eating, Carmen tries to eat as cleanly as possible and is very conscious about what she puts in her mouth. However, she doesn’t follow any specific diet. Deprivation of anything isn’t something she wants to deal with, so moderation is key when it comes to food intake.

A source close to the Baywatch babe told Hollywood Life, “She eats really clean though, and always starts off the day with some kind of superfoods smoothie that she makes with various different fruits, along with green leafy vegetables.”

As for exercise, anything Carmen finds boring isn’t a good fit. She is reportedly big into cardio, which is likely why she loves to dance. That has been a big part of her life, and it helps keep her heart rate where she needs it.

Circuit training is also a favorite because it keeps things interesting by giving her some variety. Doing the same repetitious activity isn’t something Carmen enjoys, and it seems like whatever she’s doing is working.